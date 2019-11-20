Ronald J. Zell, a man of few words and meaningful history, passed away on November 17, 2019 at the age of 78 by natural causes. The life he lived is one stories are based on: full of adventure, travel, and love. He was born of humble beginnings on December 27, 1940 in Lake City, Minnesota and raised near Rochester, Minnesota. It was there that he enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17, and it was destiny that brought him around the world: to Northern Ireland where he met his beloved bride, to Morocco, to war torn countries, and then intermittently back to the United States to raise his three children. He believed in hard work and earned the distinguished title of "Mustang" during his military career. His naval adventures were believed to be the stuff of fiction with his grandchildren, rumors that he would never confirm or deny. Though, if you caught him on a good day, he would bring out the original Morse code machine he used when stationed overseas and talk fondly on how the technology had changed. Ron completed his career accomplished in both the military and civilian service. In retirement, Ron spent more time catching up on football, planting gardens, and problem solving any house project. Throughout his life, he was devoted to the Catholic Church and drew on his faith every day. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. Ron is survived by his wife of 58 years, Geraldine Zell (née McCourt); his children, Paula Love, Sandra Richardson, and Damian Zell; his siblings, Joann Roeber, Janet Lorenzen, Hugo (Red) Zell, Diane Lindstrom, Dan Zell, David Zell, and Jackie Lubahn; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Lorraine Bright, Adeline Kirby, Jewelette Huffman, Henrietta Bond, and Karen Soulis; as well as his parents, Lloyd and Evelyn Zell. Ron's family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 9151 Elys Ford Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407. Following the service, friends are welcome to join the family for a full military burial in Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle, VA 22172. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Ronald J. Zell to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. Online condolences may be expressed to Ron's family at foundandsons.com.