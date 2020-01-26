Doris Joan Zellmer, age 92, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. She was born on July 5, 1927 in Omaha, Nebraska the daughter of the late Carl E. and Alice (Murphy) Davenport. She retired as an Assistant Director at the Mt. Vernon Mental Health Center. She enjoyed playing bridge, reading and singing. Her husband, Harry Jack Zellmer, preceded her in death. Survivors include four sons, Fredrick Zellmer of Richmond, VA, Russell Zellmer and wife Katja Duesterdieck of Corvallis, OR, Michael Zellmer of Fredericksburg, VA, Daniel Zellmer of Virginia; two daughters, Veronica Marsh and husband Mike of Bristow, VA and Patricia Dingus and husband Bob of Johnson City, TN; 8 grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren. A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 2:00-5:00pm at the Regency Park Villa's Clubhouse, 6381 Autumn Leaf Circle, Fredericksburg, VA. A Graveside Service will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
