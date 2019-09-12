Mrs. Darlene Elizabeth Seagran Zerbe passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the age of 92. Darlene, affectionately known as "Grammy", was born January 19, 1927 to the late Clarence and Elizabeth Seagran in Dixon, Illinois. She is survived by her sons, Scott (Bonnie), and Jay; and her loving and dedicated granddaughter, Tara and husband Noah, who devoted their time to loving and caring for Grammy. She is also survived by 3 more grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. A very special thank you to Patricia Rogers who was like a granddaughter to Grammy and cared for her daily. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Pete Zerbe; her beloved daughter, Elise (Babe); and her grandson, Kyle. A funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Grammy will be laid to rest at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery with her true love, Pete. Condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonstafford.com