Stan Zitz of Stafford County died on Sept. 26 at Mary Washington Hospital. He was 87. He was a basketball star at Stafford High School and was offered a basketball scholarship at another college, but chose to put himself through the Virginia Military Institute. As a career U.S. Army officer, he rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel, serving his country in Korea and Germany at the height of the Cold War and in Vietnam during the fighting there. He was awarded the bronze star. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph A. Zitz and Elena Beckham Zitz, and his brother, Johnny Zitz. He is survived by wife, Norma Robinson Zitz, six children, Mike Zitz, Rob Zitz, Jon Zitz, Laura Copley, Joseph Zitz and James Zitz, three nephews, 10 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the animal or veterans' charity of your choice.