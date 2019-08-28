Defending champion Randolph-Macon topped the Old Dominion Athletic Conference football coaches’ preseason poll Monday.
Randolph-Macon went 9-3 overall and 6-1 in the ODAC last fall. The Yellow Jackets won an NCAA Division III playoff game for the first time, beating John Carroll in the first round. It was the first time since 2013 that an ODAC team won a playoff game. The Yellow Jackets fell at Muhlenberg in the second round.
The Yellow Jackets, who open the season Sept. 5, are ranked No. 24 in the D3football.com preseason Top 25 poll.Running back Tre Frederick (1,284 rushing yards), who made the all-ODAC second team last year, and All-ODAC first-team offensive linemen Jake Wernle return for the Yellow Jackets. Randolph-Macon quarterback Burke Estes, who threw for 1,740 yards last fall, also returns.
Quarterback Jay Scroggins, a James Monroe High Schol graduate who threw for 1,424 yards, returns for Bridgewater (6-4, 4-3). Linebacker Re’Shaun Myers, the 2018 ODAC defensive player of the year, has been named a preseason first-team All-American by the Street & Smith’s and Lindy’s Sports preview magazines and by D3football.com.
Hampden-Sydney (4-5, 4-3) welcomes back Kaleb Smith, the 2018 ODAC rookie of the year who rushed for 602 yards and caught 71 passes last season. Receiver Major Morgan, a 2018 All-ODAC first team pick, is also back for the Tigers. He had 81 catches for 1,143 yards last year.
Brian Mann is back at Ferrum (5-5, 3-4) after rushing for 1,605 yards and earning second-team All-America honors last fall.
Washington & Lee (5-4, 3-4) welcomes back all-ODAC second-team pick Josh Breece, who ran for 1,119 yards last fall. Quarterback Drew Richardson also returns.
Third-team all-ODAC quarterback Hunter Taylor is back at Emory & Henry (4-5, 3-4) after throwing for 1,942 yards last fall.
All-ODAC first-team receiver Casey Stewart (15 TD catches in 2018) is the top offensive threat at Shenandoah (5-5, 3-4). But the Hornets will miss Hayden Bauserman, who earned ODAC offensive player of the year honors as a senior after setting ODAC single-season records for passing yards (3,832), TD passes (43) and completions (355). He threw for an ODAC-record 132 TD passes in his career.
ODAC newcomer Southern Virginia returns Akiva Wedge, who ran for 1,032 yards in 2018.