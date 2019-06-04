Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 330 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MARYLAND THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MARYLAND CALVERT CHARLES ST. MARYS IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA CITY OF FREDERICKSBURG KING GEORGE SPOTSYLVANIA IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA STAFFORD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CALIFORNIA, CHESAPEAKE BEACH, DAHLGREN, DUNKIRK, FALMOUTH, FREDERICKSBURG, HUNTINGTOWN, LEXINGTON PARK, LUSBY, NORTH BEACH, PRINCE FREDERICK, SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, ST. CHARLES, AND WALDORF.