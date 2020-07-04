THE NARROW channel and shifting sands of the passage into the Great Wicomico River down at Smith Point make for tricky navigation. My husband and I were on our 32-foot sailboat headed for an anchorage. We were both tired and somehow, looking down at the charts and up at the channel markers, we misinterpreted where we were and got off course.
“Take Two” came to a dead stop, its keel lodged firmly in the sand and mud at the bottom of the river.
I thought about that the other day as I reacted to yet another bleak news story. We are all tired. COVID-19 and the isolation imposed on us, the upheaval in our lives, the deaths and distress of loved ones, the job losses, the economic strain, the bickering over masks or no-masks, images of elderly people dying alone … all these realities have wearied us.
And then came the killing of George Floyd, and generations of outrage poured into the streets.
Unless we as a nation carefully navigate this period in our history, we will end up in a bad place. We’re all on the same boat. We can work together, using our “chart” (the Constitution), our brains, and our hearts, or we can sink. Navigating carefully often means setting a rational course between two seemingly opposite ideas.
Can we manage that?
For example, the COVID-19 pandemic has produced many government mandates, from wearing masks to social distancing to isolation. Are these alarming power grabs by the government or reasonable measures to protect our medical system?
I’ve seen social media hysteria claiming both.
A reasonable course would be to comply where possible and resist when the government crosses a serious line by limiting hard-won First Amendment freedoms for little benefit. Placing restrictions on churches—but not bars—comes to mind.
Mandatory contact tracing and forced house arrest also qualify. In short, the governor should practice restraint and the citizens should cooperate whenever possible.
When George Floyd was killed, I wrote a column expressing sensitivity to the pain and suffering of my Black friends from racism they’d experienced. Some of my other friends objected, calling out the Black Lives Matter movement for its Marxism.
Well, yes and yes. Here again, two seemingly opposing ideas need to be navigated.
We are told to “weep with those who weep,” so I will join my friends in saying that Black lives do matter, and that both subtle and overt racism has been painful and harmful to them. I will listen to their stories and advocate for an end to the subtle and not-so-subtle racism in our culture—and in myself.
That does not mean supporting the BLM organization.
I am pro law enforcement. We have some of the best sheriffs in this area, men of honor who lead their departments with integrity. The FBI agents I have known are also people of honor. Yet I believe you can “back the blue” and still support the idea of police reform (why do they call it “defunding”?).
As the war in Iraq started winding down, the military had a lot of surplus equipment that would just rust if nobody used it. So the Department of Defense sold or gave a lot of it to local law enforcement agencies in the United States. That seemed logical—but it also turned those agencies into mini-military units, with armored vehicles and SWAT gear, creating a look and perhaps an attitude that’s a long way from Officer Friendly.
John Whitehead, a constitutional lawyer and a conservative, is a champion for First Amendment rights. His op-eds on the militarization of police at rutherford.org are a good start in understanding this issue.
Rethinking law enforcement methodologies might de-escalate tensions and make the streets safer for everyone, cops included. But again, navigating this channel requires wisdom.
When politicians tell police to “stand down” and let rioters tear down statues, occupy cities, and create havoc, it’s an abdication of government responsibility.
In Portland, Boston, and even Richmond, statues have been defaced or destroyed. In Seattle, a police station was overrun—with the mayor ordering the cops to retreat. These actions not only damage public property and destroy businesses, they detract from legitimate, peaceful protests and create a backlash from other citizens.
Fredericksburg found this out. Recently, a woman in her car with her child on Caroline Street was overrun and blocked in by a protest. Alarmed and unable to move, she called 911.
But the dispatcher told her the police had been ordered not to interfere.
Incredulous, she again asked for help, and was told she’d have to complain to City Hall. Then some rowdies got on the woman’s car and her voice grew frantic.
Thankfully, the crowd moved on and she was eventually able to drive away. But the recording of that 911 call put Fredericksburg in the national news.
It was not a good look.
Navigating all these issues is tricky. When our boat was stuck in the Wicomico River, we had to call the Smith Point Sea Rescue for help. They promptly motored over and pulled us out of the mud and back into the channel. We took care to mind the chart and the markers after that.
Our nation needs some cool heads to do the same, to pull us out of the muck we’re in and advocate for a balanced, wise course. And if our leaders won’t do that, we should demand new leaders who will.
Linda J. White is a former assistant editorial page editor for The Free Lance–Star. She lives in Fauquier County and can be reached through her website, lindajwhite.net.
