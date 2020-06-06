GEORGE Floyd, 42, of Minneapolis, was an image-bearer of God, this black man with his face on the ground and the police officer’s knee on his neck. And though he cried out for breath, the pressure did not ease until eight minutes later, when he was dead.
Dead. He was accused of a nonviolent crime: using a counterfeit bill. Someone called 911 and the police responded. One officer put his knee on George Floyd’s neck and three stood watching as he gasped for breath and then died.
I will require a reckoning for the life of a man.
Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was also an image-bearer of God, this black man jogging through a neighborhood in Glynn County, Ga. He stopped to look at a house under construction, then resumed jogging. Then two, maybe three, men approached him. They questioned him and a gun went off and then Ahmaud Arbery was dead.
Now the earth was corrupt in God’s sight and full of violence.
I feel inadequate to write this. I have never had to worry about my son being targeted because of the color of his skin. I never needed to give him special instructions about how to act if a cop pulled him over. I am conservative and pro-law enforcement. I am not quick to fix blame on the badge.
I believe in due process, and that people are innocent until proven guilty. I abhor violent protest and looting and burning out businesses and politicians quick to leverage incidents like this for their own gain.
… the intention of man’s heart is evil from his youth.
Still, I can’t stay silent.
You may recognize those italicized quotes. I am just finishing up a 10-week Bible study (over Zoom) on the first part of Genesis. You know: Creation, the Fall, increasing violence and degradation, and then the Flood. How terrible that must have been, all those people and animals dying, how awful the level of sin that would bring that judgment.
I think we’re pretty fortunate we’ve got that rainbow-sealed promise that the earth won’t be destroyed that way again. Because everywhere I turn, I see violence all over again: violent words, violent deeds, violent intentions.
From our top government leaders on down, we spew hatred and anger and disrespect as if the people our words are aimed at are not Image Bearers, beloved of God. As if there will not be an accounting.
Christian apologist Ravi Zacharias, who died on May 19, used to say, “When you throw mud at someone else, not only do you get your hands dirty, you lose a lot of ground.” Our hands are dirty, and we are not only losing a lot of ground these days, I’m afraid we’re losing our country.
We hate those who look different, think differently, believe things we don’t.
Studies show most of us have bias of some sort or the other. I’ve felt it when passing exuberant young people of a different race or when finding myself in the unusual position of being in the minority. I am wary—and thus guilty of prejudice.
Studies show we can be taught to recognize bias within ourselves and diffuse it. For example, in computer simulation training, both civilians and law enforcement officers were more prone to shoot a black “suspect” in a video scenario. However, repeated training reduced this shooting bias.
Most police forces do their best to root out bias, to teach officers to lead with compassion, and how to de-escalate situations. The vast majority of officers do their jobs well, serving the public with compassion and respect. We need them, and I applaud them for taking on the tough job of law enforcement.
Sadly, all it takes is one overreaction, one moment of bad judgment, one overly aggressive, adrenalized cop, or one prejudiced officer to produce an ugly incident that echoes and amplifies the racial sins of the past 400 years. Protests erupt, justifiably. Some take advantage and turn them violent, destructive. Sin begets sin.
When I saw the video of Ahmaud Arbery’s shooting, I felt outraged. I expressed that in an email to some friends. A day or so later one of them, Stephanie, an African American woman, wrote this: “The hardest job I have ever had was raising black men in the United States (in addition to being married to one). They all encountered similar situations. But God! He’s alive and causes us to pray for those who hate and misuse us. Just last night, my small group prayed for the men who committed the crime. They are souls that need to be saved.”
That humbled me. Due process was on my mind, yes. Innocent until proven guilty, yes. Justice for sure. But praying for the shooters? I didn’t think of it.
Yet my friend, who knows firsthand what it means to be black in America, was quick to pray for the suspects, quick to follow the lead of the One who is Perfect Justice, Perfect Mercy and Perfect Love. Quick to stop the cycle of sin on sin.
If she can do this, I can, too. I can repent of the little niches of prejudice in my own heart. I can listen to the stories of my black friends. And I can pray for changed hearts—and an end to violence.
