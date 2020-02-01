When my husband and I were looking to buy a home 35 years ago, our realtor took us to see an old white farmhouse on 20 acres. Located down a tree-lined lane, the house, made of stone, was a classic L-shape with a small barn behind it.
I immediately liked the property, but when we stepped inside, my attraction dissipated. The house was filled, wall-to-wall, with stuff: stacks of magazines, piles of old newspapers, way too much furniture, knickknacks, dishes, and junk. The old couple that owned the place, though divorced, still lived there together.
That’s what I see when I look at politics in the United States today, including, sadly, in Virginia. We are divorced but still living together, surrounded by 300 years of detritus, and nobody is willing to clean up the place—much less attempt reconciliation.
When the General Assembly convened last month, giddy Democrats lost no time taking advantage of their “once in a generation” chance to change the landscape of the Old Dominion. Elections have consequences and they are being rolled out in Richmond like snowballs.
Things change quickly in the assembly and I am writing this column a week ahead of publication, so some of this information might have changed. But here’s the new look of the Old Dominion:
The assembly has ratified the Equal Rights Amendment, which would place a prohibition against discrimination based on sex in the U. S. Constitution. Sounds good, right? Who wouldn’t think women should have equal rights?
As a young federal professional in Washington in the early 1970s, I marched in favor of the ERA. Since then, I’ve learned to look beyond the surface of the measure.
Passage would mean women would face the draft, along with men, and be assigned to front-line battle units. (Kudos to those women who choose those roles, but I think many women are not prepared for that.) The amendment could eliminate segregation by sex for any reason: bathrooms, dorms, prisons, hospitals, women’s shelters, or sports, for example.
Life has changed. When the ERA was originally proposed in 1972, “sex” meant male or female. Now, who knows the implications of that word?
Thankfully, Virginia’s vote was largely ceremonial, because ERA supporters failed to get it ratified by the 1982 deadline. Still, Virginia Democrats were eager to signal their support.
Democrat Barbara Favola of Northern Virginia has sponsored a bill that would treat minors as adults when it comes to consenting to “birth control, vaccines, and medical or health services required in the case of pregnancy or family planning except for the purpose of sterilization.”
What a strange world we live in! Schools must have parental permission to administer Advil to students, but when it comes to birth control, vaccines, pregnancy, or abortion, Democrats want schools to have free rein.
Seriously?
Senate Majority Leader Richard Saslaw has introduced a bill which would put “the individual right to personal reproductive autonomy” in the state constitution. As I write, a floor vote is scheduled on bills that would allow nurses and physician assistants to perform abortions, eliminate informed consent, remove the 24-hour waiting period between an ultrasound and an abortion, and remove all health and safety regulations from state abortion centers.
I understand abortion supporters believe a woman should have the right to control her own body. But once conception occurs, there’s another body involved: the baby’s. Furthermore, there are deep emotional and spiritual implications to abortion that Democrats rarely acknowledge.
We have eliminated 61 million children in this country since 1973 and Democrats seem bent on adding as many Virginians as possible to that number.
And then there are guns. Gov. Ralph Northam lost no time in introducing new gun laws which would (among other things) limit the number of handguns a person could buy to one per month; prohibit guns at any event that requires a permit; prohibit “assault weapons” (just try to define that); and budget money to cover the “increase in the operating cost of correctional facilities resulting from” the new gun measures.
I am completely against gun violence, but I can’t imagine a person bent on mayhem checking the law to see if they can buy a gun this month, or following any of the other provisions. I also happen to live in a rural area half an hour from the sheriff’s office. I understand the need for law-abiding, responsible citizens to have guns.
The gun is not the problem. The human heart is.
USA Today found that Virginia has the fourth lowest level of gun violence in the country and Northam himself admits that none of these measures would have prevented the Virginia Beach shooting last year. Still, he pushes his extreme agenda.
“Extreme” seems to be the way of all politics today. There is no middle ground, no compromise, no willingness to find a solution that all can live with. So Democrats win an election and the whole landscape changes. And Republicans would do the same.
The old couple that owned that 20-acre property eventually sold it. Instead of removing trash, fixing what was broken, and sprucing things up, the new owners tore that house down. Now a modern brick rambler sits in its place.
It looks nice, but you know what people say: They just don’t make ’em like they used to.
Linda J. White, a former assistant editorial page editor, lives in Fauquier County. She can be reached through her website, lindajwhite.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.