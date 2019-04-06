THE Mueller Report is in, almost two years and at least $25 million after former FBI Director Robert Mueller was asked to look into charges that President Trump or his campaign staff colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election. After all that time, money, headlines, “Saturday Night Live” skits, outrage and vitriol, no collusion was found.
None.
The biggest losers in this whole affair were the media, the Justice Department—and the American public.
The Washington Post proclaims “Democracy dies in darkness.” I would say democracy is poisoned when a free press sells its soul and becomes so focused on selling a narrative that it loses its objectivity. When truth takes a back seat to partisan (or personal) disdain, when opinion bleeds into news, journalism is degraded.
Virtually all of the national media predicted Hillary Clinton would win the 2016 presidential race. As election night wore on, TV commentators gagged as they tried to report, much less explain, the surprising results.
The next day, the national newspapers were practically edged in black, and reporters were apoplectic because this brash, immoral, suspiciously rich businessman and reality TV star would occupy the White House.
The left then declared war and the effort to unseat Trump began. They protested in the streets. They challenged the Electoral College. They talked of impeachment or of invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.
The national press actively colluded with the effort. As months wore on, they paraded experts from the Obama administration, such as former CIA Director John Brennan, before the public proclaiming Trump’s guilt.
After the Mueller Report came out, Brennan admitted, “I don’t know if I received bad information, but I think I suspected there was more than there actually was.” That’s pretty lame.
These paid experts were insulated from tough questions and proper editorial skepticism because their narrative agreed with the media’s disdain for Trump.
As the investigation continued, reporters revealed the illegally leaked names of people under investigation. Week after week, for two years, they breathlessly assured us that indictments that would bring down the president were about to be handed down.
It turns out Chicken Little was more accurate.
There were fabricated stories, like the one about Trump removing the bust of Martin Luther King Jr. from the Oval Office. Or unholy alliances with politicians, as when CNN reporters searching for talking points prior to a Trump interview consulted with the Clinton campaign. Or when Donna Brazile of CNN leaked a debate question to Hillary Clinton.
Sadly, the Department of Justice fell down the same rabbit hole. DOJ let Hillary Clinton’s improper use of email slide, as well as Bill Clinton’s inappropriate tarmac meeting with Attorney General Loretta Lynch.
Senior Justice official Bruce Ohr’s wife worked for Fusion GPS, a “research and strategic investigation” firm employed by the Clinton campaign. She met with Christopher Steele, the British ex-spy who wrote the dossier that was the main “evidence” against Trump, and Ohr apparently served as a funnel for information between Fusion GPS and the FBI. The Steele dossier was used to get a FISA court warrant without DOJ revealing these entangled relationships.
And need I even mention James Comey, whose “higher loyalty” appears to be mostly to himself?
The point is that ethics took a back seat to Trump hatred. And in the process, the integrity of both the national media and DOJ took a hit. When we can’t rely on objective reporting and blind justice, the fabric of our country is weakened. When people stop following the news because they think the reporting is slanted, our ability to be informed is diminished.
I could go on and on. I’m hardly trying to canonize Trump, whose false statements and exaggerations could fill a battleship. But you know that old joke: Q: How do tell if a politician is lying? A: His lips are moving. Politicians say what they think we want to hear. I expect better of the press and much better of DOJ.
We the people have a part in pulling apart the threads of our democracy. When we only listen to the news channels we agree with, read commentary from just one viewpoint, or feast on bombastic talk shows, we reduce our ability to think. If we get our news from late-night comedians or SNL, we remain in ignorance.
We still haven’t recovered from the 2016 election and now 2020 is edging over the horizon. The left is more left. Stung by the results of the last election, they want to ditch the Electoral College, as if New York and California should forever decide the presidency. Alarmed because not every recent Supreme Court decision has gone their way, they are ready to stack the court.
Some don’t even stop there. Democrat Beto O’Rourke wonders if the United States can and should be governed by a document that is as old as the Constitution.
So we should dump the whole thing and start over?
We have a republic, if we can keep it. I’m beginning to wonder.
Linda J. White, a former assistant editorial page editor for The Free Lance-Star lives in Fauquier County. She can be reached through her website, lindajwhite.net.