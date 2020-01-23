IN MY business life, I used to tell people, “I can take bad news, but I cannot take surprises!” This thought came to mind when I recently opened my Free Lance–Star renewal invoice. It was bad news and a surprise.
The bad news: The amount for a subscription was up sharply from last year.
The surprise: I had no warning about a substantial price increase, and it caught me totally unaware.
My first thought was, “I’ll just not renew and that will show them they can’t treat me this way.”
Then, my better judgment came to the fore. I renewed, price increase and all.
Why did I change my mind and renew? The critical question I had to answer was, “What would I lose, what would I be giving up, if I didn’t receive the paper every morning?”
Foremost was current news about our community: schools, sports, politics, entertainment and real estate. The Washington TV stations do a pretty good job on national and international news, and they cover the local D.C. area in detail. But it takes an extraordinary event in the Fredericksburg area to make it to the TV news programs we receive locally.
What are current real estate prices? What new restaurant has opened to good reviews? What is coming up regarding our new baseball team? How will political decisions made in Richmond affect us locally?
Washington TV, and Facebook simply cannot answer these questions accurately and consistently. How would I read Donnie Johnston, or get occasional valuable grocery coupons?
Then, in relation to local political races (i.e. county boards and school districts), the only news is, by definition, local. Local decisions made by the various political entities are either communicated directly to local citizens or their actions and decisions will go totally unnoticed.
High school sports are an integral part of life for families who have school-age attendees and can only be covered in a local paper.
For our community, the FLS provides bad news (crime and accidents) and good news (personal accomplishments). We get recipes for cooking. We read ads from local businesses e.g., car prices and availability. And last but not least, we get editorials and letters to the editor, some of which I agree with and others I don’t.
But the very fact that the opinion pages are open, and available to all, is part of our democracy and I enjoy it.
On balance, therefore, after opening the invoice, I came to the conclusion that I would be worse off without the paper than paying a little more to continue knowing what is going on around me.
My son lives in Cleveland and the local paper there is only printed and delivered a couple of days a week. Other days, subscribers are supposed to go to the internet. Trying to get news from the internet simply is not the same as having the paper in your hands every day, where it is easy to peruse a story and decide whether to read it or not.
So, FLS, please alert your readers in advance about the bad news of any future subscription price increase. We will not like that bad news, but it sure would beat a total surprise.
