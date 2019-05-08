WHILE places of worship have always been targets of the deceitful and pernicious, attacks against them appear to have escalated during the past few years.
All religions are and remain vulnerable, but many religious leaders continue to practice a head-in-the-sand mentality and hope that a combination of divine and parishioner intervention will mitigate religiously motivated acts of violence, or so-called “hate crimes.”
While not a decisive counter-measure, awareness of the risk is critical. It identifies potential threats as early as possible and buys time for the targeted group to initiate defensive measures that may reduce the impact of the attack or frustrate it completely.
Ushers and parishioners should be alert and report anything they find odd, different or out of place during worship services. They should develop a defensive mindset, trusting their gut and intuition when encountering such situations.
This can be accomplished without detracting from the solemnity of the service. However, a plan of action must be developed beforehand.
If you are concerned about the potential for an attack against your house of worship, please consider these protective measures:
• Create a Safety Ministry.
• Ask local law enforcement authorities to conduct a vulnerability survey and make recommendations for increasing security. Enlist parish professionals with the needed expertise to help them.
• Know your police and first responders. Test the security plan and response times with them.
• Have a fire evacuation plan.
• Remind parishioners that there are multiple exits and to use them to reduce post-service congestion.
• Limit access to one entrance with sturdy doors that lock and permit outside observation.
• Ushers, who should be trained to identify the characteristics of armed individuals, should evaluate attendees as they arrive, particularly strangers, by attempting to engage them in small talk and note where they sit.
• Ushers and church staff should also be trained to recognize potential threats and rehearse plans of action, including how to handle bomb threats.
• They should have assigned roles, and have 911 pre-dialed into their personal phones.
• There should also be a discreet intra-communications system for ushers to use in case of emergency.
• Consider locking the doors at some point during the service. In most cases, threats arrive later when the crowd is at its maximum level.
• Strategically locate first-aid kits and fire extinguishers so they are easily accessible.
• Install external and internal cameras.
• Make sure that all bags and backpacks are not left unattended.
• Install concrete posts to prevent a vehicle from being driven into the building.
• Patrol or keep parking areas under observation. Off-duty police officers could be hired to do this. Make sure these areas are adequately illuminated at night.
• Thin outside vegetation surrounding the place of worship.
• Check restrooms frequently.
• Retain armed security or recruit parishioners who carry firearms professionally for an armed response if necessary. Have them train together and know each other. Post them at vulnerable locations. Advise police of their presence and have them wear subtle identification (such as a lapel pin) for rapid identification. Check insurance requirements.
• Parishioners who are assigned to these duties should be members of the congregation for at least several months.
Smaller and financially less well-off religious groups may not be able to follow all of these recommendations. However, it should be noted that security grants are available from the Department of Homeland Security.
Adopting even a few of these measures will go a long way to improve security and protect places of worship and their members.