FROM an American perspective, and rightly so, the election of Ronald Reagan as president of the United States in 1980 remains one of the most significant political events since the end of the Second World War.
But Britain’s election of Margaret Thatcher 40 years ago today may well have been the first act in the “Reagan Revolution.”
The Reagan Revolution represented a fundamental change in the politics of the U.S. In the new president’s view, government (which for decades was seen as the solution to our problems) was, as he said in his inaugural speech, often the cause of the problems.
As for our place in the world, which had been in a state of decline for years, there was only one remedy—a firm demonstration of moral courage.
These were compelling words, but it can be argued that years before, what Americans call the Reagan Revolution had already begun on the other side of the Atlantic in Britain.
On May 3, 1979 the voters of the United Kingdom—a country that had been in the grip of an increasingly paternalistic socialist system for years—made a decided break with the past and brought Margaret Thatcher and her free market Conservative (Tories) Party to power.
At the time, I was a 20-year-old student at the Edinburgh University in Scotland. Then, as I still am today, I was a political activist, working for my local Conservative Party candidate, spending all of my spare time (much of it when I should have been studying) trying to squeeze every last vote I could find out of our Edinburgh constituency.
I knocked on hundreds of doors and handed out leaflets on street corners. Indeed, I probably worked harder in that election than I have in any other. Perhaps the reason is that more so than any time before or since, I felt that the outcome of the election, the decision the British electorate would make, really mattered.
However, Britain’s situation in 1979 was a little different than that of the United States. The British had gone a lot further down the road of socialistic-style big government than America. The British had a stifling welfare system, government ownership of industries that should in any rational evaluation have been privately owned, and unions that were holding the nation for ransom, or so it seemed.
At the same time there was also a growing “accommodation” in some quarters with the forces of international communism and the Soviet Union.
Into this fray, like her cohort Ronald Reagan would do little over a year later, came Margaret Thatcher. Mrs. Thatcher didn’t have President Reagan’s “awe shucks” manner. Her speeches weren’t the works of art that Reagan could offer, but her message, backed by her powerful intellect, was no less compelling.
Her campaign in 1979 asked British voters if they were ready to settle for a continued period of decline, or did they want to stay true to their British heritage?
Did they want to continue down the road of socialism, or did they want a different view of the future? A future that valued individual initiative and free enterprise, where government had a much more limited role in their day-to-day lives, and a nation that stayed true to its history.
This was a message that resonated with British voters just as it did with voters in the United States a little over a year later.
They didn’t like the idea of living in a country that seemed to be in decline. They didn’t like the vice-like grip of the unions over the economy, and while they were a little nervous about Mrs. Thatcher’s free market philosophy, they were willing to give it a try.
So in numbers that shocked the political establishment, hundreds of thousands of union members and working-class Britons, for the first time ever, voted for Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative Party. Just as millions of working-class Democrats would vote for Ronald Reagan in November 1980.
Thatcher’s Conservative Party won that election and she became Britain’s prime minister
The 1979 election, now four decades in the history books, was only the beginning. Remaking and reinvigorating the British economy, shifting the political spectrum and changing the terms of the debate, would take more than one election.
There were crises ahead, long-term decisions to be made, some mistakes, and some setbacks. But as Margaret Thatcher said when confronted by some nervous members of her own party early in her administration, “The lady is not for turning.”
She wasn’t turning back on her free market policies. Forty years later, much of her legacy endures, and though she may have slipped into the history books back on May 3, 1979 she did something few politicians can claim.
She began an administration that changed the world.