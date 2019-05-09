AT THE dawn of the social media revolution, our first instincts were on the money. Instantaneous communication, blogging and social networks were the ultimate innovations for free speech. Millions of people were given a voice beyond the reach of traditional gatekeepers. It was glorious.
But now that we’ve lived through two decades of this revolution, the gatekeepers have returned.
Facebook has banned several controversial account holders from its site and related properties such as Instagram, including conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, radical black nationalist minister Louis Farrakhan, and a whole host of alt-right commentators.
The company says they’ve been removed because they’re classified as “dangerous individuals and organizations” who “promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology.”
YouTube underwent a similar process in March, shutting down the accounts of hundreds of conservative voices in response to pressure from activists who seek to “deplatform” those with whom they disagree.
In a way, it’s difficult to place blame directly at the feet of Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. They’re only reacting to the feverish outcry of politicians in Washington and the new mantra of social justice that pervades major cities across the nation.
Banning fringe voices from social media networks may be popular among tech and political elites, but it will only further embolden the people with truly dangerous ideas.
The fresh wave of censorship is being led by the reaction to the actions of the deranged terrorist who opened fire in March on peaceful worshippers at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, killing 51 people and leaving 41 injured.
He livestreamed the entire rampage, peppering his deadly killing spree with commentary and phrases found on seedy online chat rooms and websites.
Political leaders in western nations want global regulations on the social media platforms used by the shooter, which you or I use every day to communicate with our friends and family.
In the rush to prevent another attack, however, we should be wary about any crackdown on social media and internet freedom. These are the tools of dictatorships and autocracies, not freedom-loving democracies.
Penalizing social media companies and their users for a tragic shooting that took place in real life abrogates the responsibility of the alleged attacker, and seeks to curb our entire internet freedom because of one bad actor.
What’s more, trying to play whack-a-mole with bad ideas on the internet in the form of bans or criminal liability will only embolden the seediest of platforms while putting unreasonable expectations on the major platforms. And that leads us to miss the point about this tragedy.
Social media platforms like Facebook or Twitter already employ tens of thousands of moderators around the world to flag and remove content like this, and users share in that responsibility. It will be up to these platforms to address concerns of the global community, and I have no doubt their response will be reasonable.
On the other hand, this tragedy occurred in the context in which Big Tech is already being vilified for swinging elections, censoring speech of conservatives, and not reacting quickly enough to political demands on which content should be permissible.
As such, we are set to hear anti-social media proposals that have very little to do with what happened on that tragic day in Christchurch.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison wants the G20 to discuss global penalties for social media firms that allow questionable content. Democrats like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, among many congressional Republicans, want to use antitrust regulations to break up Facebook.
A recent national poll found that 71 percent of Democratic voters want more regulation of Big Tech companies.
In the wake of a tragedy, we should not succumb to the wishes of the terrorist who perpetuated these attacks. Overreacting and overextending the power of our institutions to further censor and limit online speech would be met with glee by the killer and those who share his worldview. Reactionary policies to shut these voices out so they cannot read or listen to alternative views will only embolden them and make the internet a seedier place.
Many individuals and companies are now fully reliant on social media platforms for connecting with friends, attracting customers or expressing their free speech. They are overwhelmingly a force for good.
Yes, internet subcultures exist. Most of them, by definition, are frequented by very small numbers of marginalized people . But clamping down on social media will only radicalize this minority in greater numbers, and maybe lead to more blowback.
Cooler heads must prevail. Social media does more good than harm, and we cannot use the actions of a fraction of a minority to upend the experience for billions of users.
Rather than using the force of law or outright bans of controversial figures who make convenient targets, we can use these tools to condemn and prevent extremist ideas and behavior.