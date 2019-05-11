ON Aug. 26, 1789, an elderly woman at the then unbelievable age of 80-plus years lay dying of breast cancer. Centuries later, the white picket fence around Mary Ball Washington’s house in Fredericksburg would be decorated with pink ribbons in support of victims of breast cancer.
Fifty years prior, on Feb. 22, 1731, Mary gave birth to her first son, George. Little did she or her husband know that he would head into the pages of history.
The epithets of George Washington are many: president of the United States of America; commander-in-chief of the Continental Army; the father of his country; the patria patriae; the American Cincinnatus.
His accomplishments before, during, and after the Revolutionary War have become as legendary as the gods of Greek or Roman mythology. Washington is akin to Zeus or Jupiter, leading the pantheon of the Founding Fathers.
And Mary, a character unto herself, was his mother.
Born in Epping Forest and settling in Westmoreland County, Mary lived the typical high-class lifestyle of her time. Her father, Joseph, died when she was 3 years old. Her mother, another Mary, died a decade later in 1721 after a short remarriage to Richard Hues.
Through the loss of her father, stepfather and mother all by the age of 13, she accumulated several horses, implying her equestrian interest and expertise. Certainly, the rural counties of eastern Virginia offered her plenty of opportunities to ride them.
She married Augustine Washington of Pope’s Creek on March 6, 1721. Along with taking the name Washington, Mary also inherited children from Augustine’s first marriage, including Lawrence Washington. Augustine and Mary had six children, including George, during their 22 years together.
Many people know of Elizabeth Washington, who, after her marriage to Fielding Lewis, is better known as Betty Lewis. Not many know of Charles Washington, George’s youngest brother.
George’s half-brother, Lawrence, would prove to be the father figure that he needed after the death of Augustine, especially because of his sometimes overbearing mother. Mary was often a thorn in George’s side. But her over-protectiveness can be traced to a single incident.
One source, writing in the late 19th century, says that while Mary was pregnant with George, a lightning bolt struck the house during a strong thunderstorm, killing her friend who was visiting for the day.
“Lightning struck the young girl, melting the knife and fork in her hand, and killing her instantly.” Mary fled to her room and prayed, and was said to be afraid of lightning storms for the rest of her life.
She wanted her son to be safe. Hence, her unfair reputation among many modern historians as the ultimate helicopter parent. But after her parents, husband, and some of her children and stepchildren had died suddenly, losing George was her worst fear.
The first real argument between mother and son started, as most familial spats do, when George was a teenager. Inspired by Lawrence, he wished to join the British Navy—but his mother strongly disapproved.
“I am afraid,” wrote one of Lawrence’s friends, “Mrs. Washington … seems to dislike George’s going to sea … She offers several trifling objections, such as a fond, unthinking mother habitually suggests.”
Joseph Ball, Mary’s half-brother, said that the British Navy would “press him from a ship ... and use him like ... a dog.” Joseph likewise noted that even if George became a master of a ship, it was actually a much more difficult lifestyle than being a master of a plantation. So it was fair for Mary to be wary of anything that could hurt her oldest son.
Angry or not, 14-year-old George nonetheless respected—if reluctantly—her wishes. But that kind of overbearing concern continued through her life.
In 1755, Mary objected to now-Col. Washington’s role in the French and Indian War. He was one of the few survivors of the disastrous expedition led by the British general Edward Braddock.
In a letter to his mother, he wrote: “If it is in my power to avoid going to the Ohio again, I shall, but if the Command is press’d upon me by the genl. voice of the Country, and offer’d upon such terms as can’t be objected against, it wou’d reflect eternal dishonour upon me to refuse it; and that, I am sure must, or ought, to give you greater cause of uneasiness than my going in an honourable Com’d. Upon no other terms will I accept it.”
He was finally an adult. But she was still his mother.
When the American colonies separated from the British Empire, a new era against the monarchist status quo was in full swing. Yet other things were a higher priority for Mary. Despite the ample amount she had inherited, she embarrassed her son in 1781 by pleading to the Virginian House of Delegates for money. Yet she was still his mother.
After Mary repeatedly asked for more funds for her grandchildren, Gen. Washington again had to intervene. In 1787, he wrote her a multi-page letter about how poorly his cousin had run his farm in Mount Vernon.
“I take the (first safe) conveyance by Mr. John Dandridge to send you 15 Guineas, which believe me is all I have, and which indeed ought to have been paid many days ago to another, agreeable to my own assurances. I have now demands upon me for more than 500 £, three hundred and forty odd of which is due for the tax of 1786; and I know not where or when, I shall receive one shilling with which to pay it.”
He was not happy. But she was his mother.
“Awful and affecting as the death of a parent is,” then President Washington wrote to his sister Betty after hearing of her death, “there is consolation in knowing that Heaven has spared ours to an age beyond which few attain, and favored her with the full enjoyment of her mental faculties and as much bodily strength as usually falls to the lot of fourscore. Under these considerations and a hope that she is translated to a happier place, it is the duty of her relatives to yield due submission to the decrees of the Creator.”
Just a short few years earlier, at the close of the Revolution, he had danced with the woman he always called “Honored Madam” at a Fredericksburg ball.
The most famous of Revolutionary Americans, Washington said he owed his success to her: “The honorable mention which is made of my reverend Mother; by whose Maternal hand (early deprived by a Father) I was led from Childhood.”
That places Mary Ball Washington among the greatest women in American history.