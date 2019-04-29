DONNIE Johnston’s April 25 article [“UVA departures show NCAA needs to change hoops rules”] contains a lot of hyperbole, but very few facts, especially regarding the four University of Virginia players he mentioned.
He is correct that the rules regarding NCAA basketball eligibility do need to change. That will no doubt occur in the next few years due to several recent developments, most notably the creation of a true NBA Developmental League. Now high school players have a legitimate opportunity to go directly into professional basketball.
In addition, the recent injury to top pick Zion Williamson brought into question all sorts of issues as to what that injury may have done to his future professional earnings and endorsements.
In addition, the sport is enduring too much pressure regarding the issue of “right to work” laws. No university ever prohibits one of their students, who may be a world class pianist, from “going pro” and earning money or advertising dollars based on his or her unique skill set.
Finally, the NCAA tournament itself has been working against the benefits of the “One and Done Rule.” As we have seen, the more recent winners (Villanova twice, UNC and now U.Va.) have come from “older” teams with a preponderance of upperclassmen. That also holds true of many of the Sweet 16, Elite 8, and Final Four teams of several years past.
The “cesspool” Mr. Johnston refers to is not in the NBA, but rather in AAU basketball, and the many now well-documented abuses by nefarious characters trying to lure impressionable high school players to specific colleges.
Now that is a part of the NCAA game that needs to be cleaned up!
But when it comes to the U.Va. players in particular, Mr. Johnston is way off base. Don’t get me wrong; as a U.Va. alumnus and a lifetime supporter of their athletic programs, I would like nothing better than to see all of these young men return for another year. However, to say that because they won the NCAA title, agents came running at these players promising buckets of money is totally wrong.
Agents only get paid if players get signed by NBA teams, so they do not help their own financial situation or more importantly, their long term credibility, by making a lot of unfulfilled commitments. This process is much more professional than Mr. Johnston would have you believe.
Coach Tony Bennett is very involved in all of the decisions. Does anyone doubt that he will put his players’ best interest before any perceived personal gain he might receive by trying to get them to come back for another year?
There are also many credible NBA officials who will offer good advice as well as a network of former players who are still very close to the program. All four of these U.Va. players will have a good assessment of where they will land on draft night. Each one has maximized their draft potential, and that weighs far heavier than having won the NCAA title.
With the exception of Mamadi Diakite, whose stock definitely rose during the tournament, the other three players were most likely already completely evaluated. These young men are intelligent and have good people around them, so they will not be making uneducated decisions.
Even before January, DeAndre Hunter was considered a Top 10 lottery pick and could go as high as fifth or sixth. By the beginning of this year, Ty Jerome was thought of as a low first round to high second-round pick.
Kyle Guy is not rated on most analysts’ draft board (remember that the NBA only has two rounds). He could improve his game and increase his draft stock if he came back for a fourth year. However, with much of his supporting cast gone, he might not have as good a year. So he has probably maximized his potential and should “strike while the iron is hot.”
Finally, Diakite has until the end of May to decide if he wants to play at U.Va. again next year. He has the most to gain from another year of college basketball, but if you know the personal story of this special young man and what he wants to do for his homeland of Guinea, even the NBA minimum salary would go a long way towards helping out many of his countrymen.
One more point on the “buckets of money” concept that Mr. Johnston alludes to: nobody in the NBA gets rich from their first contract, and many players fall by the wayside very quickly. Only Hunter stands to make a very enticing $4 million per year. Jerome’s salary could range between $1 million to $2 million and Guy and Diakite probably would make the league minimum of about $830,000.
All of these contracts are only guaranteed for two years (less 4 percent agent fees, etc.) so while it is indeed not “chump change,” none of these players will be retiring after two years with a bag full of money. Rookie players that get “rich” immediately do so with shoe contracts and other endorsements, and none of these four players are in that category.
The reality is that even schools like U.Va., which try to be elite both academically and athletically, are recruiting these young men as basketball players first and students second. So even if they were to stay for one more year, they were always going to pursue their dream of playing basketball until more than one coach or general manager told them they were not good enough anymore. That’s who they are.
We would be very naïve to think that they will one day return and get their degrees. The fact that U.Va. had them for three years and in Diakite’s case, four years, will hopefully make them better citizens. But the humility and class with which they all carried themselves during this magical season, and the horrific loss of the previous year, tells me they will all do just fine, on or off the basketball court.