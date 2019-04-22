ON FEB. 14, The Free Lance–Star published my letter to the editor concerning climate change [“Climate change theory is false”], to which the FLS published a reply shortly thereafter [“Listen to other points of view about climate change,” Feb. 23].
The letter-writer asked me to consider going to the Fossil Free Fredericksburg (FFF) conference on April 6 as well as attending Earth Day on April 27.
I did go to the conference and saw a lot of earnest young people learning to be activists in the service of FFF, with the goal of replacing all the electrical energy in Fredericksburg that is produced by fossil fuels with renewables such as solar power by the year 2050.
However, the grown-ups haven’t done their math, because it cannot be done. Not by 2050, and not ever.
Here is the problem: The rule of thumb is 10,000 acres of solar panels per 1,000 megawatts of solar capacity, or 10 acres per megawatt. Now, the highest power demand for Fredericksburg has been 89 megawatts, which translates to 890 acres, but realistically you would need at least 1,000 acres of solar panels as a safety margin.
But solar makes electricity only part of the day, and it is simply false that utility-scale batteries are just over the horizon. That is magical thinking of the highest order and it is totally wrong to base a real-world power system on them.
But let’s allow some magical thinking for the moment. On a year-round average, solar panels generate electricity a maximum of 25 percent of the time. This is easy to calculate: the sun is high enough above the horizon to make useful energy only 40 percent of the time on average, and since it is not raining or cloudy 60 percent of the time, 40 percent x 60 percent = 24 percent, though Dominion’s experience is 15 percent to 20 percent in actual practice.
But assume this 89 MW was on a hot, clear, summer day, so we will get good solar power for a full third of the time: 8 hours. That would mean we would need another 2,000 acres of solar panels to cover the remaining two-thirds of the day. We are now at 3,000 acres, which is almost half of Fredericksburg’s 6,718-acre size.
And it gets a lot worse. In the winter, the load is also high, but there are days on end with low temperatures and no sun. Again, thinking magically about those batteries, you would have to have several times the area of the city covered in solar panels, so sorry, your goal is not reachable. Ever.
Of course, we could get realistic and forget the batteries, and just have 1,000 acres of solar panels generating Fredericksburg’s needed 89 MW of electricity during the day.
But the problem there is that for 75 percent to 85 percent of the time, Dominion would be generating power with natural gas turbogenerators. And they would have to run 100 percent of the time, 24/7/365, to have electricity available when clouds went by, so there would be little, if any, savings in carbon dioxide production.
The good news is that we do have a solution to this conundrum: nuclear power. A third—33.8 percent—of Dominion’s generated power comes from nuclear plants, including the nearby North Anna facility.
There are three issues of concern with nuclear power: nuclear waste, construction costs, and fear.
Waste isn’t a serious problem, as there is so little of it, and it can be recycled in the latest plants. Construction costs have rapidly escalated, but those will come down with new technology and large-scale production of standardized designs.
People have to stop being afraid of nuclear energy. Much of the fear stems from our friends, the Russians. They have caused much of the fear starting with the anti-nuclear movement back in the 1980s.
Bottom line is that nobody has ever been killed in a western nuclear power plant accident, not even Fukushima in Japan. Nuclear power is the safest way to make electricity.
The blunt fact is that renewables simply do not work and don’t save CO2. If people are serious about reducing CO2 emissions, including Big Green—the Sierra Club, National Resources Defense Council, etc.—they have to support 100 percent nuclear and forget about renewables. If they don’t support nuclear power, they aren’t serious about reducing CO2 in the atmosphere.