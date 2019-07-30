Donnie Johnston’s July 23 commentary on growing up during the Cold War [“Growing up during Cold War meant growing up in fear”] resonated with me and the thoughts and memories I have been having lately, which were elicited by the fallout shelter sign posted on the side of the former museum annex at the intersection of William and Princess Streets in Fredericksburg.
If you were to ask a teen or tween today what element of yesteryear “CD” connotes, they may go back as far as compact disks.
But it’s doubtful any would conjure up the “Civil Defense” drills that Donnie described, in which children practiced “ ‘duck and cover’ (hiding under the school desk) in order to protect themselves if a nuclear explosion occurred.”
For some children in the 1960s, those drills also entailed filing out of the classroom to line up in the hallway with their heads against the wall (a sure-shot for survival) in the event of a nuclear attack.
“The Twilight Zone” was a staple for the TV audiences of the ’50s and ’60s. It was hosted by Rod Serling, whose commentary not only piqued viewers’ interest, but also left them with unforgettable points to ponder.
The episode dubbed “The Shelter” was aired at a time when, heightened by the Cuban missile crisis, Americans’ fear of the prospect of nuclear war resulted in many families creating and stocking underground fallout shelters for survival. In that TV show, the soul-searching was sparked by a scenario in which, with limited capacity, one family chooses self-preservation over the bonds of friendship.
Another Twilight Zone episode features a meek, bespectacled bank teller named Henry Bemis, who—in a world where he is henpecked by his wife and berated by his boss—finds solace and escape in his one love: reading.
Mocked for his love of books, Henry seeks out hidden niches where he can read without criticism. One day, this includes spending his lunch hour tucked away in the bank’s vault.
As fate would happen, that was the exact time a world-destroying hydrogen bomb was detonated. Henry, the lone survivor, emerged to find just the vestiges of what was once daily life. He takes heart when he realizes that there is more than enough canned food to sustain him, and delights when he comes upon the books strewn at the site of the local library.
Estatic, with a vision of “Time Enough at Last” to read, he stacks books that he designates for years into the future—only to make a misstep that sends the glasses that he depended on tumbling to shatter on the ground.
In his closing narration of “The Shelter” episode, Serling leaves the audience with these words: “No moral, no message, no prophetic tract, just a simple statement of fact: For civilization to survive, the human race has to remain civilized. Tonight’s very small exercise in logic from the ‘Twilight Zone.’ ”
Thought-provoking television options like that might be valuable to viewers today.
Collette Caprara lives in Spotsylvania.