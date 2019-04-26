THE Democratic Party, still in disarray after Donald Trump’s victory in 2016, is trying hard to get its act together as the 2020 presidential election gets closer.
Former Vice President Joe Biden became the latest candidate to officially announce his candidacy for president, throwing his hat into the ring on Thursday.
That means that there are about 20 men and women in the Democratic presidential field. Some, like Biden, are legitimate contenders for the nomination. Others are just testing the water and will likely fade long before the Iowa caucuses are held on Feb. 3, 2020.
Biden, because of name recognition and his ability to raise money, would have to be considered the favorite at this point. Serving under Barack Obama, one of America’s most popular presidents, will also be to his advantage.
Biden, if nominated, would be at the other end of the spectrum from Trump, assuming that the Republicans re-nominate him. The former vice president is pretty low key compared with the loud and boisterous Trump.
But his low-key demeanor could be seen as a sign of weakness and any candidate standing toe-to-toe with Trump in a presidential debate would need to appear strong. When you fight a grizzly bear, you had better have your claws sharpened. Biden does not have the ferociousness of a Hillary Clinton and I’m not sure he could handle it.
Biden will face another obstacle—his age. If nominated, he would be 78 when he took office, the oldest president in our country’s history. If he served two terms, he would leave office at the age of 86.
With millennials becoming a vital part of the Democratic Party, I don’t know if Biden can get the younger vote. Twenty-somethings may want to go with a younger candidate.
Women, still stinging from Clinton’s loss, may want to throw their support to a female candidate such as Elizabeth Warren or Kirsten Gillibrand.
Biden’s real problem, however, is that he is a moderate, which in today’s heated political climate really makes him a dinosaur. At this point in time, there is only far right and far left and most Democrats are way out there on that left limb.
Can a candidate who doesn’t live in a dream world appeal to this group? We may find out. The convention is a long way off and some dark horse might yet rear his or her head from among the herd of candidates.
The two men I would like to see in the race are not there yet, although one is apparently considering a run.
Based on integrity, experience and common sense, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan are, at least in my opinion, top quality presidential material. Both are gentlemen who stand up for the common man.
Hogan, a Republican, was in Iowa this week, but made it clear that he is making no announcement at this point. Warner, despite often being urged, apparently does not want to enter the crowded Democratic presidential race.
The real question is, however, can anyone beat Donald Trump in 2020—if he decides to run and if he is nominated (there are a lot of Republicans who don’t like him)?
The Democrats may have unwittingly helped Trump by pushing for the Russia collusion investigation. When the Mueller report found no ties between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia, some people began to think that the president was right all along, that it was just a witch hunt.
Now there are Americans who actually feel sorry for Trump, something that almost seems inconceivable.
So now we have Trump seen as a martyr who was beaten up for two years by the terrible Democrats. And you can bet the president will play that sympathy card to its fullest advantage, trumping it (pardon the pun) with the vindication card when necessary.
I don’t know if any campaign can match that of Clinton and Trump, but the 2020 version of American politics on parade might come close.
My advice to Biden? Grab some mane, Joe, and hang on tight! It’s gonna be a rough ride.