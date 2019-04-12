LET’S discuss a few odds and ends today.
Monday is April 15 and you know what that is: the federal income tax filing deadline, one of everyone’s favorite days.
Those who get refunds likely filed early. Those of us who owe put filing off until the last minute.
It has been so long since I have gotten a refund I’ve forgotten what it is like. No matter how much I pay, I always seem to owe more. Uncle Sam must have his pound of flesh.
When going over my yearly receipts, I inevitably come across several charity raffle tickets that were sold to me by someone who said, “You know, this is a tax deductible contribution.”
Long ago, I realized that buying a $1 raffle ticket was not going to save me more than 2 or 3 cents in federal taxes.
This year that premise is especially valueless because with the $25,000 standard deduction for married couples, fewer people are itemizing. Unless you have an unusually high number of expenses, the standard deduction is the better deal.
That doesn’t mean that I will stop buying raffle tickets and donating to charity; it just means I won’t expect a tax break when I do so.
Let’s move on to soft drinks and beer.
What’s the deal with this corn syrup and beer business? Bud Light began airing commercials during the Super Bowl informing the beer-drinking world that it did not use corn syrup to make its product.
These commercials have continued to run day after day and night after night ever since. Does anyone really care whether or not Bud Light uses corn syrup?
Then there is that Coca-Cola campaign to promote Orange Vanilla Coke. I’m getting really tired of that, too. Orange Vanilla Coke doesn’t sound very good to me, so I’ll stick with Diet Coke.
But wait a minute! Is Diet Coke made with corn syrup? I might have to give it up if it is. That corn syrup must be really bad stuff.
Thinking back, I do remember drinking Cherry Coke down at the corner drug store when I was a teenager. That was the big thing when I was in high school.
Cherry Coke from the fountain (they actually squirted the cherry syrup into the Coke) was OK, but I never liked the taste when they bottled it. That was probably because they used corn syrup in it.
Let’s talk weather.
Why are Manassas and Louisa always the two coldest places in our area?
When the Washington TV weathermen give the area temperatures during the winter, Manassas is almost always three or four degrees colder than any other reporting station.
And when the Richmond stations give their area temperatures, you can give odds that Louisa will be the coldest spot.
What’s with these two locations? Is there permafrost beneath the thermometers?
If you think I’m kidding, just take note. These two stations are always the coldest. Just one of those weird things, I guess.
Finally, I was watching an old “Gunsmoke” episode the other night and Matt Dillon ran this guy out of town and told him to stay out.
Maybe that’s what we should do today. Instead of using taxpayer money to keep crooks locked up in jail, just run them out of town. If they come back, make them drink Orange Vanilla Coke or beer made with corn syrup. That would fix them.
Back in the late 1960s, if you were a young man and committed a minor crime, there was another alternative to going to jail. Some judges gave you the option of being locked up or joining the military.
Of course, this was during the Vietnam War and joining the military could be a death sentence. Then again, the Army or the Marines straightened out a lot of young men that were headed in the wrong direction.
I still like the idea of just running troublemakers out of town.
But if you do lock them up, feed them nothing but corn syrup.