WELL, it’s finally here.
Summer.
Oh, I know that the calendar shows that it is still spring, but for most of us Memorial Day weekend signals the beginning of summer. That’s when we start the grilling and open the pools. From now until Labor Day it is summer.
Wednesday was an important day for summer lovers, too. Back when I was in elementary school, I began noticing that May 22 was the day when I could put away my long pants and start wearing shorts on a consistent basis. Something seems to happen that day to trigger hot weather.
Twice each year I have to explain the basic premise of meteorological theory, which many people seem prone to forget. In the winter it gets cold and in the summer it gets hot. That’s just the way it works, the way it has worked since the end of the last Ice Age some 10,000 years ago.
Between now and October, you will hear people say, usually in a somewhat surprised voice, “You know, it is really hot!”
That’s what it is supposed to be. It is summer. It gets hot in the summer. Why is that any surprise?
Then there’s, “It’s never been this hot before!” Unless the thermometer rises above 110, it has been this hot before in Virginia. You may not have been around when it happened, but temperatures around 100 degrees are not all that rare in our area.
And they are commonplace in parts of the West. California’s record high is 134 degrees, Arizona 128, Nevada 125, New Mexico 122, Kansas 121 and Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and South Dakota have all hit 120.
The only state with a record high below 100 is Hawaii. Yes, even Fort Yukon, Alaska, hit 100 on Jun. 27, 1915, long before global warming was ever considered.
So when it hits 95, don’t complain too much. It could be worse.
Yes, I know we suffer with high humidity levels that many other states don’t have, but if you’ve ever stepped off an air-conditioned plane when it is 115 in Phoenix or Las Vegas, you know the heat can almost burn your lungs. Hot is hot.
I enjoy the heat of summer as much as I do the cold of winter. There is a lot to be said for sitting under a shade tree during the middle of the day or resting out on the front porch in the late evening.
I love those nights when it is still 80 degrees at midnight and I often go for a stroll under the stars before I go to bed. That’s really experiencing life.
Of course, the TV weathermen will make you think that the entire human race will be wiped out if the temperature reaches 95 degrees. They don’t seem to understand that people survived for untold thousands of years with no air-conditioning, which was invented less than 100 years ago and only became commonplace in the 1970s.
Just remember that you must allow your body time to adjust to the heat. Just as you must gradually work a team of horses up to the task of pulling a plow all day, you must gradually get used to the heat.
Spring is part of that process. The temperature rises as the season progresses and if you work outside, your body adjusts as the hot weather approaches. Just don’t overdo it. A jug of cold water and a break under the old shade tree will do wonders on a hot afternoon.
I don’t like coming into an air-conditioned room when I’m hot and sweaty. Cooling off gradually in the shade of a tree or on the front porch is more my speed. And it is definitely better for those of us with sinus problems.
Summer brings thunderstorms, too, and each year I remind people that lightning is nothing to fool with. I’ve almost been struck several times and every year people who push their luck get killed on golf courses.
When the lightning cracks and the thunder rumbles, get inside and stay there!
Two of the most dangerous times are just before the rain hits and while the last few raindrops are falling. Every storm has a first and last bolt of lightning, so you want to get inside early and stay there until all the rain has stopped. Don’t take chances with lightning.
So let’s enjoy this summer. Savor the heat and cool off down at the creek. Tomato sandwiches and watermelon slices are just around the corner.
Remember last winter when you were praying for summer to get here? Well, it’s here. Take full advantage of hot weather.