I’M BEGINNING to wonder when all heck is going to break loose again.
In case you haven’t noticed, the world has been awfully quiet recently. While some may say that’s a good thing, for me it is cause for concern. Quiet, you see, is usually the calm before the storm.
There was no really bad weather this week with the possible exception of light snow in western North Carolina and 11 inches Sunday night in Syracuse. I know it is April, but snow in either of those places isn’t all that unusual this time of year.
The floods in the Midwest are receding and that is good. In case you haven’t noticed, when there are floods along the East Coast or in California, the evening news jumps all over the story. But flooding in the Midwest? Hardly a mention. Midwesterners always seem to get the short end of the stick.
The political upheaval in Richmond is dying down, although both of Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax’s accusers appeared on national TV Monday. Fairfax also reported that a polygraph test affirmed his truthfulness.
It will be a relief to finally get past all that mess.
Washington has even been quiet—with the exception of a few boos for Bryce Harper when he returned to town Tuesday with his new team, the Phillies. Harper—with three hits, including a monster home run—got the better end of that first showdown.
Personally I am so tired of hearing about Harper I could scream. The entire Sunday night nationally televised baseball game between the Phillies and the Braves was apparently produced in Harper’s honor. I had to turn it off and watch “Perry Mason.”
President Trump hasn’t ruffled too many feathers this week, although he did threaten to shut down the border with Mexico. The president apparently became incensed when he saw Speedy Gonzalez race across the border in a cartoon on Turner Classic Movies.
A shutdown, however, would reportedly create an avocado shortage. What would America be without guacamole or avocado toast? You talk about a real national emergency. Don’t close that border!
Then there was all that fuss over White House security clearances and health insurance reform, which amounted to nothing. That’s just the Trump White House being the Trump White House.
The stock market did reasonably well this week. In fact, there were a couple of nice rallies, which made investors happy.
I suppose the best news of the week was the fact that the Virginia Cavaliers won their way into the Final Four of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
Even if the Wahoos fall tonight—and let’s hope they don’t—they have done their state and their school proud. Kids like De’Andre Hunter and Kyle Guy are what college basketball is (or at least should be) all about.
Duke fans are still crying the blues because the “one-and-done” experiment didn’t work out so well. Zion Williamson may be the best player in college basketball, but one star seldom wins a championship—except in tennis and golf.
In other basketball news, it was announced that Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams is heading back to Texas. He did a fine job at Tech and will be missed.
On a happier note, March is gone. Every winter we freeze and declare, “I can’t wait for March to get here.”
Then it comes and we still freeze and walk around in mud up to our ankles. March has no redeeming qualities whatsoever and if I had my way, I would just eliminate it and go straight to April.
Yep, things have been pretty quiet this week. The rains have slowed from deluges to showers and the mud is drying up just a bit. Pretty soon farmers will be crying that they need rain. That’s just the way farming goes.
I suppose quiet is good for most folks, but not for the newspaper business. I don’t care what people say, no one wants to read good news. Newspapers thrive on bad news because that’s what the public demands.
But these things run in cycles and I’ve been in the newspaper business long enough to realize that periods of quiet are almost always followed by times of disaster.
So I sit and wait for the worst.
The moon changed yesterday so watch out.