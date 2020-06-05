I HAVE a young relative
who has worked in
Europe for the past two years and during that time, he has learned much about how the rest of the world views Americans.
Sometimes, he says, they just shake their heads. At other times Europeans laugh and say, “That’s so American.”
Europe and the rest of the world must be shaking their heads this week. And if the situation in our country was not so violent and destructive, they would be laughing, too.
We start wars to bring peace to other countries (I know that’s contradictory, but that’s what we do) yet we can’t bring peace to our own nation.
We can’t understand why Muslim sects in the Middle East are at each other’s throats, yet in our own country, we are divided—sometimes violently—by political party, race and gender.
We are a house divided against itself and as Abraham Lincoln predicted, such a situation cannot stand for long. We are no longer one nation, but an endless number of splinter groups all seeking to remake this country in their own image.
Just look at the past five months. In January, Virginians were staging armed demonstrations in Richmond over gun issues. By April, some were calling the government socialists and communists because officials wanted everyone to wear masks in the midst of an epidemic.
Now we’re burning and looting in the streets.
Weighing in on racial turmoil is a no-win situation and I understand that. But sometimes you just have to muster the courage to speak up or the situation never changes for the better.
Protesting is one thing. It is an American right. Looting, burning and stealing is another thing entirely. Those are felonies under United States law and rightly so. No businessman or property owner—no matter his or her race—should have to stand and watch his belongings burned or stolen.
George Floyd’s death was wrong. That should never have happened. But the sad fact is that those officers might have applied the same tactics to a white man, a Hispanic or Asian.
I’ve had hotshot policemen—both black and white—smile and tell me that they’ve been trained to deal with those who don’t immediately follow their commands. And many just can’t wait to put that training to work.
Maybe police training is the problem. From the beginning, officers are trained that every confrontation is a possible life-threatening situation, almost a kill or be killed scenario.
As a reporter, I’ve seen this policy in action. Instead of trying to calm a situation, cops just bristle and inflame it. You back anyone into a corner and he is going to fight. That’s just human nature.
Still the “you’ve got to get them before they get you” mentality exists on today’s police forces. I have seen it many times and I have talked to officers about it. Every time they respond that this is how they are trained.
We have reached the point where many of us are afraid of the men and women we hire to protect us because their training causes them to act first and reason later.
A few months ago, I was riding with a law-abiding woman who became petrified when she saw flashing lights behind us. Her first reaction was fear that the officer would pull us over and shoot us. She breathed a sigh of relief when he passed by.
When we have reached this point, we are in trouble. I personally fear the police more than I fear the crooks. I know what to expect from the crooks, but I don’t know what to expect from the police.
There should be protests following the George Floyd incident. Such police conduct is frightening and akin to what you might expect in a Third World country. But using Floyd’s death as an excuse to loot, burn and steal is an inexcusable response to kneeling on a person’s neck until he is dead.
Scarier yet was the fact that I heard newsmen and women on national and local television condoning the stealing, rock throwing and destruction of personal property. Walter Cronkite would be ashamed.
And so would the Rev. Martin Luther King, who performed wonders through peaceful protests. There is no question that King would have condemned this week’s violence, just as he did at the height of the civil rights movement.
Where are such leaders today, men and women who will stand up and say that protesting is right but looting and stealing is wrong?
President Barak Obama, a man I highly respect, categorized the rioters and looters in January of 2017 as “thugs.” They had turned from being a protest group to being a mob.
It is the same this week. The peaceful protesters are overshadowed by the looters and the good that might have resulted will likely be remembered as bad.
Meanwhile, the rest of the world looks at us as hypocrites who preach peace and live violence.
It is no wonder they shake their heads and say, “That’s so American.”
