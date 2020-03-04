LET'S tackle a few odds and ends today.
America’s eating habits continue to change as we get away from greasy foods that will give us heart attacks in our 60s and transition to healthier meals that will allow us to live old enough to suffer through a decade of Alzheimer's.
This transition has even extended to fast foods. Burger King has developed the Impossible Whopper, which contains no meat. So what’s next? Impossible chicken at KFC? Impossible Filet-of-Fish at McDonalds?
Add to all this the fact that more and more people are becoming allergic to gluten and you come up with a hamburger with no meat and no bread.
Then there is that peanut allergy that seems to be spreading faster than the coronavirus. Where does it all end?
Maybe humans are in an evolutionary transitional stage and the next generation will not be able to tolerate anything but grass in their diet. That might make lawn mowing profitable because we could sell the clippings to food manufacturers.
Doesn’t sound very tasty to me, but then neither does an Impossible Whopper. Still, with all our allergies and finicky diets, grazing in the grass seems to be the direction in which we are headed
Of course, when we get there someone will probably discover that eating grass is unhealthy, especially for allergy sufferers. Then they’ll start using meat as a grass substitute and come up with the Impossible Grass Burger.
If humans are in an evolutionary stage, I hope we start growing our arms a little longer. Have you ever noticed that your back always itches at a point that is impossible to reach and scratch?
It’s true. Short arms are one of the few evolutionary mistakes. Your arms just aren’t long enough to get to the middle of your back, which is the place that always seems to itch.
While we’re at it, let's develop a human whose nose doesn’t itch when the dentist has his hand in your mouth. Never fails for me.
Let’s move on.
Remember a few weeks ago, before the Virginia assault weapons ban failed in the General Assembly, when parts of Virginia were threatening to become part of West Virginia?
Well, it was about that same time that Washington, D.C., was making a big push for statehood, something the nation’s capital has sought for decades.
The argument has always been that D.C. is just too small, both in size and population, to be a separate state.
OK, I’ve got the solution. Take Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties from Virginia and add them to D.C. After all, the rest of the state would love to see them gone because they use so much of Virginia’s tax money for roads and other services.
Then take Prince George County from Maryland and add it to the mix. Prince George is second only to Baltimore when it comes to crime in Maryland, so the rest of that state would gladly give it up.
Those seven counties plus the cities of Alexandria, Arlington and Fairfax would give D.C. enough area and population to qualify for statehood and everyone would be happy.
Sounds like a plan to me.
