THE world has not changed since I was a child in the 1960s reading Mad magazine.
Those my age will recall the “Spy vs. Spy” feature in that politically comedic periodical and the hilarious stories of bumbling American and Russian infiltrators during the height of the Cold War.
That war is much warmer now, but apparently the “Spy vs. Spy” feature is still playing out at the CIA and the Kremlin.
The New York Times, the Washington Post and CNN reported earlier this week that the CIA had a spy imbedded so deeply in Russian politics that he may have been able to film documents on President Vladimir Putin’s desk and perhaps influence Russian governmental policy.
In fact, that spy, who was reportedly “extracted” two years ago, was, according to the Times’ report, able to provide information on Russia’s efforts to influence America’s 2016 election in an attempt to get Donald Trump elected president.
While on the surface this appears to be a gigantic coup for the American intelligence community, there is a much more troubling aspect to this story.
If the CIA was able to imbed a spy in the government of a repressed nation like Russia and keep him there for decades, why wouldn’t it be possible for Russia or some Middle Eastern enemy (a country or terrorist group) to place a spy in the government of a country as liberal as ours?
To take the matter one step further, would it not be possible for our enemies, using election manipulation, to put an enemy agent in Congress or even the White House? If ever a country was open to such a possibility, it is America today.
What we need to remember here is that the CIA spy in Russia was almost certainly a Russian citizen. If the CIA can turn a Russian citizen into a spy, why couldn’t Russia (or some other country) do the same with one of our people?
I’m certainly not trying to be Sen. Joseph McCarthy here, but this CIA spy scenario should help us understand that if we can do it to them, they can do it to us. It should also tell us that we never really know the motivations of those who seek office or move up in the government.
This “Spy vs. Spy” game can sometimes backfire because, as often happened in the old Mad magazine feature, spies can turn into counter-spies.
In fact, this possibility looms in the story at hand. Was the imbedded CIA spy working both ends against the middle? Were the secrets he provided to Unites States authorities really information that the Russian government fed him and wanted him to pass on? Was he, in turn, providing the Russians with classified American secrets that he may have been privy to?
If so, then the CIA may not have simply extracted him but rather eliminated him. The Iraq War waterboarding incidents prove that we can play as dirty as the other guys.
There is another troubling aspect to this spy story. If the CIA knew through this source that Russia was trying to influence the 2016 election, why didn’t Langley do something about it? Was it because they couldn’t, maybe because Russian technology was superior to ours?
It seems that we are right back where we were in the 1960s, trying to out-spy Russia and hoping our technology is better than theirs. The two big dogs on the block are still at it.
But we cannot get past the concern that if there are CIA agents in the Russian government there might be Russian or even Al Qaida agents influencing policy in Washington.
So who should we trust? When we start playing the “Spy vs. Spy” game, we can’t trust anybody. And that’s exactly what our enemies want.
Those of my generation will recall then Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev predicting that America would not need to be conquered from without because our society would crumble from within.
Subversives in Washington would help that cause.
“Spy vs. Spy”—Mad magazine lives on.
And “Who do you trust?” is more than an old TV game show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.