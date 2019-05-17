THE New York Times recently reported that President Donald Trump declared tax losses of more than $1 billion between 1985 and 1994.
The story went on to say that Trump has lost more money than any other person in American history.
Well, as Tom Hanks’ character said about scratching himself in “A League of their Own,” “If you’re gonna do something, you ought to do it right.”
Of course, the Democrats jumped all over this and labeled Trump “America’s biggest loser.” They couldn’t pass up a chance to take a shot at our glorious leader. They claimed that being such a poor businessman makes him unqualified to be our president.
But hold on, Democrats! There are several ways to look at this. First you have to have $1 billion to lose that amount. How many of us could have accumulated that kind of wealth, even if our fathers had started us off with $1 million?
As for the unqualified-to-be-president statement, I contend that losing $1 billion in 10 years makes Trump extremely qualified to be president.
Why? The federal government is famous for losing money. Have you checked the national debt lately? This country is more than $20 trillion in the hole. We need a president who knows how to lose money to keep the losses coming.
And my man Trump is trying. He’s begging Congress to spend about $8 billion to build a wall along the Mexican border. Unfortunately, he’s getting no cooperation from either the Democrats or Republicans. As a private businessman, he could lose money on his own, but as president he needs help from Capitol Hill.
I wonder if losing $1 billion in 10 years qualifies Trump for the Guinness Book of World Records? If the New York Times is right and he has lost more money than any other individual in our country’s history, then I think our noble president should have a spot in that famed publication.
You have to give Trump credit for perseverance. It can’t be easy to lose $1 billion in 10 years. Losing that much money takes work and strategic planning. You really have to know your bad investments to be able to drop a wad like that.
And those losses had to be legitimate or the IRS wouldn’t have accepted them. Trump is a smart cookie. He knows how to lose money legally.
Of course, he may have had some help. After all, he went through a big old divorce during the decade in question. Divorces aren’t cheap, so maybe this was a factor in Trump’s financial losses.
I had a friend who found this out the hard way. Before his first divorce, he was driving a Mercedes. Before his second divorce, he was driving a Chevrolet. Now, after his third divorce, he is driving a beat-up old pickup.
So give Trump some slack. Anyone faced with a divorce and the 1989 recession was bound to lose a few dollars here and there. And remember, he made it all back. So what’s the beef?
In conclusion, I contend that this country is in good hands. A nation $20 trillion in debt needs a leader who knows how to throw money down a rat hole. According to the New York Times, which is always right, we have one.
We could have one of those presidents like Bill Clinton, who left office with a budget surplus. How boring was that?
So leave my man Trump alone! If he wants to lose $1 billion, then that’s his right as an American. And when Donald Trump does something, he does it in a big way.
And all you Democrats who yell that Trump can’t accomplish anything, just remember that he is the only person in our history to claim $1 billion in tax losses in 10 years.
That’s something every American aspires to every April 15.