TWO more Democratic debates are in the books and there are still no standout candidates.
As with all debates, it was the same old rhetoric—elect me because I have all the answers.
And most of those answers were “give, give, give” and “free, free, free.” Nothing was mentioned about how the candidates planned to pay for these proposed new entitlements.
In fact, at times it was almost like watching high school kids campaign for class president—“more dances and free Cokes.”
I’ve got news for the Democrats. Words like “free” and “give” are not going to change the minds of Donald Trump supporters in 2020. Undecided Republicans and independents would like to hear the word “earn” used somewhere in the conversation. But “earn” doesn’t seem to be part of the Democratic vocabulary.
After suffering through two rounds of debates, I have not yet seen a candidate capable of beating Trump standing on that Democratic stage. No one is even close. And beating Trump—not giving away tax dollars—is what the Democratic presidential campaign is all about.
Yes, there is still time for a stronger candidate to enter the race, but the truth is that most smart people don’t want the job during these troubled times. Even an honored place in history is not worth getting beat up by the press and defending yourself from every notoriety seeker that wants to claim you made him or her a victim.
As I said in an earlier column, the Democrats have been too busy bashing Trump to groom a good candidate to challenge him. If you recall, Hillary Clinton kept herself in the political spotlight for eight years before the 2016 election. And she still lost.
Meanwhile, Trump’s support base has not suffered. No matter what he does or who he insults, his backers will stand by him and defend his every move. They will vote for him again no matter what. He represents what they stand for.
What concerns me is what will happen if Trump does win again. We were politically polarized in 2016 and there was violence in the streets after the election and the inauguration. That divide between Democrats and Republicans has only widened in the past three years.
Aided by Trump tweets, the hate resulting from 2016 has been festering since the day the president was elected. We are a country on the verge of political chaos.
Never in my lifetime—not even during the Vietnam War—have I seen such venom spewed from the mouths of both parties. For many on both sides, there is no middle ground that will make compromise possible.
It is my way or no way. It seems Americans are loyal to their political party first and to their country second. When the people reach that point, you are treading on dangerous ground.
As a student of history, I can find only one other time when this country was so divided and that was in 1860. The election of Abraham Lincoln was the fuse that set off the powder keg that became the American Civil War.
Then as now, the two factions were so divided that compromise was out of the question. Then as now, hatred was widespread. Then as now, the country was ready to explode.
The 2020 election promises to be as close as its 2016 predecessor. Trump could again lose the popular vote and win enough electoral votes for a second term.
Far-left Democrats will not take that well and if there are demonstrations, I fear that far right Republicans, feeling re-empowered, will be there to confront them.
While Republicans are seen as the party of violence (most of the war hawks are Republicans), I believe that the GOP will take losing a close vote much better than the Democrats, who profess to be the party of peace. But political emotions are running so high these days that all bets are off.
Can America take four more years of Donald Trump? Well, if the Democrats don’t come up with a strong candidate, this country may have to endure another term of insults and arrogance.
Trump’s supporters love the president because he stirs the pot. Unfortunately, stirred pots sometimes get so hot that they boil over, as happened in 1861.