IT IS that time of the year when every gardener is waiting for that first ripe tomato.
Nobody gets excited about the first bean or the first zucchini, but that first tomato, man, that is special.
Each summer, it becomes a race with every other gardener you know. Who can get the first ripe tomato? There are bragging rights involved. It becomes so competitive that some people even place bets with their neighbors.
There is always one tomato that appears on the vine very early. It is hidden at first, but one day you go out to the garden and there it is smiling out at you from under a leaf.
You watch it like a hawk, morning and evening, checking its progress and reporting your findings to your competitor down the road, or anyone who will listen.
It’s bigger than a golf ball. It’s almost as big as a baseball. Now its ripening size. I know it is about ready to turn.
But it won’t turn. It just hangs there staring back at you. Why won’t that tomato start turning? What’s wrong with it?
One day you see some red on another tomato. Man, how did I miss that one? This one is starting to turn. I might beat my buddy after all.
Then you look closely and find that the bottom is black with rot. That’s why it is turning red. It is diseased. Drat!
So you go back to that original tomato, which refuses to be anything but green. Come on, tomato! Start turning red!
Finally one morning it happens. The evening before it was still green, but after a hot, muggy night there is a speck of orange showing at the bottom. Yeah, baby! Turn!
Now you can almost taste victory over your neighbor. But even more important, you can almost taste that first tomato sandwich, on soft white bread that has been smeared thick with mayonnaise.
You check to be certain there is plenty of mayonnaise in the refrigerator. You want to be prepared.
Slowly the tomato changes color, but after about three days you can wait no longer. If I leave this tomato on the vine a crow might peck it or a deer could chew on it. Worst of all, there might be a hailstorm.
So, you pick that half ripe tomato and take it into the house, where you carefully find a place for it on the kitchen windowsill, angling it so it gets the most sunlight possible.
Then you make a quick trip to the store to get a banana. A banana? Yes, a banana! Placing a banana beside any fruit makes it ripen faster, at least that’s what they say. Almost rotten bananas are the best, so you look for the ripest banana in the store. And then you stand in the checkout line with a single banana.
“One banana, sir? That’s all you have?” asks the checkout lady.
“Yep, that’s all,” you reply.
You take your banana, put it beside the tomato and wait some more.
“That first tomato takes patience,” a friend told me recently.
“No,” I replied. “That first tomato tries your patience.”
Finally you look over at the windowsill one morning and your tomato is red. You excitedly pick it up to make sure there isn’t still a little green at the stem. There isn’t!
When the noon hour arrives, you take two slices of bread, smear on a thick paste of mayonnaise and slice that tomato.
But before you take your first bite you pull out your cell phone, take a photo and message it to your buddy down the street with the caption, “Look what I’m having for lunch today!” You gotta rub it in.
At that moment, nothing else matters, not politics or world affairs or even the Washington Nats’ pitiful bullpen. Your world is that first tomato sandwich and it tastes so good.
No more “rubber” tomatoes from the store. You’re eating a real one with juice dribbling down your chin.
Like Christmas, that first tomato sandwich comes only once each year.
Enjoy it!