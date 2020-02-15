JOSEPH Ocol is the kind of teacher most parents would fight to have teach their
daughter. His Chicago girls’ chess team won the national championship in 2016 against 60 other schools, an achievement noted by the mayor, city council, news media and the Congressional Record. And they’ve gone back since then, placing fourth last year.
But back in 2016, the Chicago Teachers Union went on a one-day strike. Ocol decided that if they were to have a chance at winning, his chess team couldn’t afford to take a day off from training. So he skipped the strike to coach his kids.
For his efforts, the teachers’ union threw Ocol out, putting union needs above the needs of children from a community in which 45 percent are below the poverty line. Those who strayed from the party line were punished.
There are lessons in this story for Virginia. Those looking at the notion of “collective bargaining” with a gauzy vision of teachers and administrators sitting down and singing “kumbaya” will be in for a rude awakening.
Because the reality is significantly different. And with legislation under consideration in the General Assembly allowing for public employee collective bargaining (funny how the General Assembly excluded their own employees), Virginians need to know what they are in for—particularly in education.
In testimony before the House Labor and Commerce Committee (the Senate Committee did not want any public comment), Virginia School Boards Association lobbyist Stacy Haney cited numerous studies linking collective bargaining with a negative impact on student achievement, particularly on minority and disadvantaged students. A 2019 study published in the American Economic Journal: Economic Policy demonstrates that teacher collective bargaining has negative effects on long-run student outcomes, particularly for black and Hispanic males.
Ms. Haney also cited a 2018 study published in the Economics of Education Review, noting that the study associates “collective bargaining with lower overall student achievement and also ‘with greater proportions of students scoring at the bottom of the performance distribution and smaller proportions scoring at the top tail of the distribution. These relationships are particularly strong for subgroups of traditionally disadvantaged students.’ ”
In short: collective bargaining is bad for struggling and low-income students.
Why is that? A good part of the reason is that collective bargaining agreements don’t just govern teacher pay. They frequently determine the length of the school day, the school calendar, class size, and after-school hours—all of which affect classroom learning. If it isn’t in the contract, a teacher or supervisor can’t do it.
Those contracts also set the terms for salary increases and discipline, limiting the ability to reward quality teaching (“seniority only!”) or remove ineffective teachers.
Do you remember reading about New York City’s “rubber rooms?” The ones where ineffective or dangerous teachers were sent to play games on their phones, their salaries paid by taxpayers, while the city spent years in disciplinary action to remove them? That was a consequence of collective bargaining .
This is not confined to huge systems like New York City. In Providence, Rhode Island, public schools – about the size of Richmond and smaller than 12 Virginia school systems—the Johns Hopkins Institute for Education Policy analyzed the system’s devastatingly low student performance and sent teams to conduct interviews throughout the city.
Among its conclusions: “Of all the issues raised across all interviews, the (Collective Bargaining Agreement) hiring policies came in for the greatest critique,” noting that, “It was next to impossible to remove bad teachers from schools or find funding for more than the one day of contractual professional development per year.”
Teachers told the team that the inability of a school to fire the weakest teachers was a real problem, because there were some who “just weren’t doing what they were supposed to be doing.”
One principal reported still going to hearings about a teacher who had finally been put on administrative leave for repeated, inappropriate physical contact with children. That teacher is still on the roster and is still being paid.
Collective bargaining agreements hurt students. But it also hurt effective teachers who are trying do right by the children they teach.
This comes as no surprise to those of us who grew up in collective bargaining states. When the teachers union becomes the legally protected and exclusive bargaining agent and funds are tight, the priority is building dues-paying membership (more teachers rather than professional development; protecting the teachers you have regardless of competence) instead of building a quality workforce or removing barriers to ensuring children receive the education that best suits their needs.
If the collective bargaining agreements working their way through the General Assembly continue unfettered, Virginians are about to learn what that means for their children.
Or they could just ask Joseph Ocol.
Chris Braunlich, a New York native, is president of the Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy and a former president of the Virginia State Board of Education.
