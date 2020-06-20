IT’S A sad realization that a lot of our dads aren’t with us on Father’s Day. They’ve passed on. But I think they still need to be remembered and celebrated. After all, this is still their day.
So with that in mind, I wrote this letter, sort of a dedication to my late father whom I loved so much and miss every day.
Dear Dad,
This isn’t the kind of letter I can mail to you. There aren’t any mailboxes in Heaven. But that doesn’t matter, since it’s not that kind of letter anyway.
It’s a “Thank You” letter written to you on a Father’s Day weekend. Yeah, I know you used to say that Father’s Day was one of those “made-up days,” but I still remember how much you liked the various golfing gifts and carpentry tools we gave you. So I guess you liked it. At least a little.
I am a lot older now than the last time we saw each other 33 years ago. I’m 61, which means you’d be 101. Gosh, that’s a lot of time not having played a game of chess, talked politics, or watched an episode of the “Rockford Files” or a Redskins game.
Having married later in life, you were an older first-time dad than most. I was also an only child, something that I think made our relationship rather special. I wonder if I ever told you how much I appreciated all that you did for me.
Some of it was what a psychologist might call “active fathering,” otherwise known as “the Dad stuff.” You know, helping out with my Little League team, even becoming an umpire for a while, and pushing me—gently, in spite of my total lack of athletic aptitude—to be a more active kid. I am grateful for that.
I am also grateful for your encouraging me to join the debate club, write for our school paper and try out for school plays.
Of course, I appreciated your cheerful willingness to help with my homework, your chats with my teachers, and your even-handedness when I did something wrong. I appreciated the way that when I did something I shouldn’t have, once my punishment was done, you never mentioned it again.
But maybe most of all, I want to thank you for your stories and recollections—more than anyone I have met before or since. You enjoyed your life’s experiences, even the hard parts, and made them as much a part of my life as they were yours.
You also were frank about military service when I wanted to join the Navy Reserves. In a memorable heart to heart, you warned me that while your stories of the war were fun listening to, there was a side to your experience that you hadn’t shared.
That war was ugly, gruesome and deadly. You made that clear through a few stories I had never heard before. Thank you. I know it wasn’t easy for you to have to recall all of that.
I joined just the same. You were proud of that, but thanks to you, even though I never heard a shot fired in anger, I undertook my service with my eyes wide open.
There is one other lesson you taught me. Of course, like so many of your lessons, it was lived. I wasn’t raised by you alone, after all. Mom, your wife from the day you got married to the day you died, was a powerful force in my life. She taught me about the gentler side of life. And like you, she taught me kindness and toughness all at the same time.
Watching the way the two of you interacted, day in and day out, you taught me the proper way to treat a lady. No exceptions. It’s a lesson that’s endured and one that I am pleased to say came easily thanks to you.
I know it comes with the territory, but I also gave you some grief along the way, including putting up such a fuss about getting my hair cut back in the 1970s.
You were right: my bosses and supervisors were far more likely to hire me if I had a good haircut. The same went for shining my shoes and wearing a tie. You’d laugh if you knew how many times since then I’ve had to repeat your advice to other young people.
Being a dad can’t be easy, but you made it look easy. Thanks for really listening to me all those years, for your advice, and for the thoughtful way you put aside your normal protective nature when the time came to let me find my own way.
Thanks for everything. It’s been over three decades, and I still miss you. Which I think is as it should be. Happy Father’s Day.
Love,
David
