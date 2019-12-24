WHEN I was little, one of my grandfather’s favorite holiday traditions on Christmas Eve was to read, out loud, Charles Dickens’ famous novel, “A Christmas Carol.” Well, actually, I don’t know if we ever got all the way through it or not. As captivated as I was by his inflections, pauses, and accents, I usually just made it to the second or third ghost before I was sound asleep.
I do, however, remember at the time thinking it was all just a bit scary, what with dead men rattling chains, and three ghosts visiting this poor old miser. But one thing that wasn’t lost on me even though I was fairly little at the time was the message of the story. And it is a message that hasn’t changed since the Dickens’ book was first published 176 years ago.
Sadly, that tradition of reading aloud “A Christmas Carol” on Christmas Eve went on hiatus for about 45 years. However, I have recently taken to reading it aloud to all who will listen. To my surprise, my little impromptu performance was quite popular at my Mom’s nursing home in Alexandria several years ago, which pleased me to no end.
But there is more to “A Christmas Carol” than just a cute story about a bitter old man and the Christmas spirit. In many ways, Dickens’ story, first published in 1843, helped revive the holiday and set the tone for the way we celebrate Christmas today. It could even be argued that Dickens saved Christmas, or at the very least, inspired the public to embrace a resurgence in its celebration.
The early 19th century, both in Britain and America, was the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, and the impact of this upheaval on society, on relationships, and the culture as a whole was devastating.
Families that had lived in villages for centuries were taking grim industrial jobs in the big city. No longer working on estates or their own small farms, they worked for pay. The traditional bonds and relationships formed over centuries had gone, and so had many of the celebrations of the past.
Christmas, in the harsh and somewhat soulless world of early industrial society, seemed ready to fall by the wayside.
In 1843, Christmas was not an official holiday in both Britain and the United States. It was celebrated, but the original, more lively festivities popular in the countryside and in medieval times had become subdued and in some ways were even discouraged. It was in this environment that “A Christmas Carol” captured the imagination of the public and encouraged many to revive the celebration of the holiday and indeed, to establish the tradition that we still follow today.
“A Christmas Carol” is just 66 pages long, but on both sides of the Atlantic, this story, serialized in newspapers as well as in book form, was immediately popular with the public, more so than its author ever imagined possible.
But he had tapped a longing in his readers that most people didn’t even know was there—a desire to reestablish a tie to another time, to find some connection to the past, and to experience some of the joy of the Christmas season that had faded away.
The tale of Ebenezer Scrooge is great story-telling. It had ghosts and spirits, which appealed to folks not too far removed from a peasant world, and at the same time stressed in compelling terms the value of family and the power of redemption.
And that, in a nutshell, takes in a lot of the true meaning of Christmas.
There was poor Bob Cratchit, Scrooge’s beleaguered accounting clerk, trying to keep his family together even as one daughter worked in a sweatshop and his son, Tiny Tim, was dying. Everyone can relate to Cratchit fighting to keep his head above water.
As for Scrooge, he was a man without or soul. Or so it seemed. That was perhaps the book’s strongest messagel. Scrooge did have a soul, and as cold and calloused as he had become, he was still capable of human warmth. Like the promise of Christmas itself, he was a symbol that we could all find redemption through the Christmas spirit.
The story has been told over and over again. In the still wonderfully readable original version, in stage plays, musicals, adaptations, and even cartoons. However, the message hasn’t changed much.
Whether he knew it or not, Dickens was touching the very essence of the meaning of Christmas: the promise of redemption for all mankind.
God had not forgotten us, and at the heart of the Christmas celebration is the warmth of that message and the strength of our ties to our families and fellow human beings.
So, as Tiny Tim says at the close of the novel, “God Bless us, Everyone.”
Merry Christmas.
