Recently elected Del.
Dan Helmer, D–Fairfax,
has introduced legislation that not only defies the concepts of common sense and gun safety, but also would crush small businesses in Virginia.
HB 567 would make private, indoor gun ranges illegal in the commonwealth. Helmer’s reasoning, according to a statement posted on Twitter, is “... it’s dangerous to have gun ranges in offices with many employees in light of recent workplace shootings.”
Not only will Helmer’s legislation fail to make Virginia safer, it is flat-out dangerous. If enacted, HB 567 would eliminate the very places where Virginians from all corners of the Old Dominion go to learn safe firearms handling, storage and use. Moreover, he’s targeting the same facilities that provide federal, state and local law enforcement, as well as military forces, a safe location to practice and train with the tools they use to keep our communities safe.
Helmer’s legislation would make it illegal for an indoor firing range to operate as a private facility, of which there are currently 114 in the commonwealth.
Helmer’s legislation threatens each one and would cap the growth of these small businesses while also eliminating options for law-abiding gun owners to learn and practice safe, responsible ownership.
Helmer included a caveat that exempts ranges with fewer than 50 employees, but that does nothing for successful and popular indoor ranges like Elite Shooting Sports in Manassas, which currently employs 68 people. Elite Shooting Sports is a cornerstone community resource when it comes to teaching, and even preaching, responsible firearms ownership that services 14,000 people a month.
Each month, 2,700 new customers go through their required range safety orientation and more than 5,000 people have taken a firearms training course at the facility, over half of whom have been women.
“It’s always been our mission to provide a safe, comfortable, inviting environment for all walks of life to enjoy the shooting sports,” said Greg Wodack, owner and managing partner of Elite Shooting Sports. “We are a very family-friendly, customer-driven facility that is very much a part of the local community.”
The facility also is a crucial component in law enforcement’s training and firearms qualification. Twelve federal agencies, four local police departments and three private government contractors train there regularly. On average, more than 2,400 law enforcement agents and police train at Elite Shooting Sports in an official capacity each month.
In addition, thousands of law enforcement officers take advantage of reduced fees to train there personally, maintaining their proficiency with a firearm for when they must act to protect innocent lives.
Helmer’s ill-conceived legislation wouldn’t just wipe out Wodack’s business.
Skyler Thomas is the owner and managing partner of Freedom Shooting Center in Virginia Beach. He has 60 employees teaching and training gun owners safe shooting skills. His mission, ironically, is exactly what Helmer claims he wants to achieve—to promote responsible gun ownership.
“When we started this business, we asked ourselves, how can we create value for our community?” Thomas explained.
That starts with the basics.
Thomas said introducing people to shooting sports in a responsible way is a priority for his team. His handgun introductory class is one-on-one training and emphasizes the discussion of safe home storage, including the use of gun locks and a variety of gun safes.
Thomas said it’s about getting the right information from the right sources.
Like Elite Shooting Sports, Freedom Shooting Center also is where local police, sheriffs and federal law enforcement train. He’s even hosted military members from the nearby military bases.
If Helmer were to close these ranges and the more than 100 others like them across Virginia, he would personally be pushing these gun owners to practice at unregulated and possibly unsafe ranges.
It also would suffocate businesses that contribute jobs, wages and tax revenue to their communities. Elite Shooting Sports, Freedom Shooting Center and scores of indoor ranges contribute tax revenues to their local governments, just like any other small businesses.
Payroll and sales taxes paid to the state and federal governments, licenses and fees paid to the counties—along with the hundreds of thousands of dollars spent in the local communities on goods and services—generate enormous local economic activity.
More specifically, firing ranges, retailers and the purchase of firearms and hunting equipment in Virginia have generated $1.27 billion in total economic activity in the state and these businesses have paid $52 million in state taxes.
These are taxes that directly contribute to the local communities and state coffers. Helmer, though, would nix that to score political points.
A more productive use of time by Virginia delegates would be to partner with the hundreds of licensed firearms retailers and manufacturers to make our communities safer.
Lawrence G. Keane is the senior vice president of government relations and public affairs and general counsel for the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the firearms industry’s trade association. This commentary first appeared in the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
