THE Beach Boys, in all their innocence, brilliance, cynicism and intra-band litigation, have animated the best and most troubling threads in the American character since “Surfin’,” their cheerfully naïve first single, became a minor hit in November 1961.
Their early hits, “Surfin’ USA,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “California Girls,” and on and on, described a modern teenager’s vision of a neon-lit western frontier. The artier work that followed, including the sonically advanced “Pet Sounds” and the avant-pop masterpiece “Good Vibrations” extended the horizons of pop music far enough to alter the course of the Beatles, who marveled at, and then answered with “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.”
But just as the Beach Boys seemed capable of doing anything, they fell to pieces. Group visionary Brian Wilson suffered a psychiatric breakdown in late 1966 that led to the demise of the work-in-progress “Smile,” a work of quasi-symphonic psychedelia so innovative that rumors of its contents made it the most hotly anticipated album of 1967.
The collapse of “Smile” became a signal event, not just in the careers of Wilson and his fellow Beach Boys, but also in the evolution of the baby boom generation and American popular culture. Art had failed and commerce took over.
Within a few years, the group, minus the shattered Brian Wilson, transformed itself into a perpetual motion nostalgia machine that continues to trawl the casinos, state fairs and amphitheaters of the nation with all but one of the original members, but with the entirety of the group’s animating spirit long gone.
In a nation founded on the opposing forces of idealism and profiteering, the Beach Boys truly are the closest thing we have to a national rock band. And you might as well call them the house band for manifest destiny too, and not just because brothers Brian, Dennis and Carl Wilson, along with first cousin Mike Love and neighbor Alan Jardine, can trace their heritage through easterners who followed Horace Greeley’s directive to find their futures in the west.
The most resonant music they made was suffused with images drawn from the old America’s most fundamental ideals, fantasies and fears. Their California—sunlit, sparkling and laced with open roads—is there for the taking, particularly for the men with the guts, brains and muscle to take on the last vestige of the wild frontier, with its towering waves breaking just off the western shore.
And in this man-centric realm you didn’t need to be a top-notch surfer boy to win the hand of the girls on the beach who are, in true egalitarian fashion, all within reach.
Soon Wilson, a native genius with virtually no training in music, would chase transcendence through his increasingly sophisticated compositions and production, but his bandmates cashed it all in for the easy money given to those willing to trade inspiration for profit.
Left to face his mental illness without appropriate psychiatric treatment, Wilson languished for decades, with occasional comebacks that rarely amounted to much more than a distant echo of what he was once capable of achieving.
Long figured for an early death, Wilson revealed unanticipated strength, not just surviving but re-emerging in 1998 for a solo comeback that became a creative rebirth. Returning to the concert stage with a crack band of musical acolytes, he played long, satisfying shows that mixed older songs with compositions drawn from new records that evoked the same horizons he’d explored so many years ago.
And then there was “Smile.” Songs from the unfinished album had emerged over the years. Some were completed tracks, but others were closer to snippets—beautiful glimpses at what might have been. The story of “Smile” became a folk legend of sorts, the story of a work whose non-existence made it infinitely more powerful than any extant album could possibly be.
When it eventually debuted for an ecstatic audience in London in the winter of 2004, the finished “Smile” turned out to be a masterwork of Americana: an impressionistic journey from Plymouth Rock into the west and then across the ocean to Hawaii.
The story of manifest destiny and the nation it stretched from sea to shining sea. A land of heroes and villains, of innocents and non-believers. Of trains, fertile plains and the destruction of the church of the American Indian.
But always, as in the keystone song titled “Surf’s Up,” the hope of the future: I heard the word, wonderful thing, a children’s song.
Peter Ames Carlin is the author of “Catch A Wave: The Rise, Fall and Redemption of the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson.” He will speak on The Beach Boys in UMW’s Crawley Great Lives Series on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m. in George Washington Hall’s Dodd Auditorium. The program is open to the public free of charge.
