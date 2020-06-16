“Have we reached the ultimate stage of absurdity where some people are held responsible for things that happened before they were born, while other people are not held responsible for what they themselves are doing today?” —Thomas Sowell
As an American of Hispanic descent who also lived through the racially charged times of the 1950s, 1960s and ’70s as did Sowell, I remain hopeful that nonviolence is finally achieved during this modern day civil rights movement over the death of George Floyd.
In an effort to calm the outrage in cities where protests move into their third week and prevent anarchy, responsible elected officials are holding honest and sometimes uncomfortable dialogues on race relations and reforming law enforcement.
I attended Congressman Rob Wittman’s initial 1st District Unity in Diversity Council in Fredericksburg last Friday. His prudent outreach with minority leaders discussing deep-seated racial issues in the Fredericksburg region was clearly timely.
Closely paying attention to COVID protocols, almost two dozen black and Hispanic citizens from various regions of the 1st District met with Wittman—including clergy, business leaders and veterans.
Law enforcement’s aggressive presentation was a major concern, as it should be in light of what has occurred. Several attendees reacted to the tactics used by the Fredericksburg police and Stafford Sheriff’s Office against predominantly black protesters on Garrisonville Road and the Falmouth Bridge during recent protests.
An appeal was made to Rep. Wittman to include area law enforcement representatives at the next forum. Understandably, the amount of suitable legal force needed to subdue protesters who breach the peace needs to be clearly understood by both law enforcement and citizens.
Another unfortunate incident occurred in Atlanta, where a black citizen who had passed out at a Wendy’s drive-through while under the influence was fatally shot over the weekend while resisting arrest. This incident has again fueled the need to discuss enforcement issues when a Taser is involved.
Area Hispanics, who are part of the fastest-growing immigrant demographic nationally, remain concerned about how involved they should be supporting the evolving Black Lives Matter organizations, which have listed demands that include overhauling police training and proficiency in Fredericksburg.
They also seek an apology by June 18 from Fredericksburg’s police chief and the Stafford and Spotsylvania sheriffs, as well as Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw, for allegedly tear- gassing homes and protesters on the Falmouth Bridge.
Speaking to a Black Lives Matter Fredericksburg representative, no planned retaliation had been agreed upon should these demands not be met. But participating and speaking at several rallies in Stafford, I can attest to the palpable crowd anger.
After the Floyd incident in Minneapolis, President Trump acted with haste in view of ongoing protests and the seizing of six city blocks, including a police precinct, in Seattle. Clearly concerned about Antifa fanning the flames of division, Trump has since held several forums with law enforcement across the nation.
Trump and Wittman’s actions demonstrate the need to continue to address law enforcement as well as economic, societal and educational inequities with respect to our nation’s minorities.
One alarming concern are calls across the nation by liberal politicians to defund and disarm the police. Wittman’s group responsibly suggested the need for more funding for training, as well as providing trained crisis officials to aid law enforcement rather than military-type operations.
Most baby boomers sadly recall the violence and military actions during the nation’s first civil rights movement in the ’60s. The political consequences clearly have both sides of the political aisle concerned about voter repercussions come November should violent protests continue.
Up until the forced economic pull back by the administration in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Hispanics, blacks, and women had enjoyed prosperity and the lowest unemployment numbers in modern history.
Administration experts suggest Trump’s astute business mind, guided by savvy economic advisors such as Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Jovita Carranza, administrator of the Small Business Administration, will restore the nation back to historic economic heights again along with law enforcement reform.
While liberals may disagree, there still remains the need for responsibility by both law enforcement officials and peaceful protesters to prevent the present absurdities from continuing.
Daniel P. Cortez is a longtime Northern Virginia political writer and community activist.
