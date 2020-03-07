THERE’S A REASON why Canadians love their single-payer health insurance system more than hockey, while our health insurance industry is about as popular as the telemarketing industry.
We all see the costs increase beyond our control, and wonder where and how it will end. We all hear or worry about the denials of care.
Or seethe when our health insurance company takes away our choice of physician.
What’s going on?
Blame the health insurance industry upon which our health insurance system is based. Its business model is to take in as many of our health care dollars as possible, but to spend as few of them on our health care as it can get away with—the classic definition of a wasteful middleman.
This is a system built with the health of the insurance industry—not our health—in mind.
No wonder single-payer “Medicare for All,” which is gaining in popularity, has health insurance CEOs so worried. Especially since “waste” should be our current system’s middle name.
Our health care costs have become increasingly unaffordable because the system manages to spend hundreds of billions of our health care dollars on administrative and other costs that have nothing to do with our health and everything to do with building a bigger medical bureaucracy.
The waste is staggering indeed. The Lancet, a top medical journal, just published a major article revealing that a single-payer Medicare for All system would not only cover everyone and do it without any additional out-of-pocket costs, it would also save $450 billion and 68,000 lives a year—lives now lost because too many of us cannot afford timely medical care.
Critics who complain that the Canadian system, like any system, has its problems ignore the fact that it spends much less than we do. Sadly, these critics neglect to mention that when we switch to a single payer, money now wasted on those administrative costs would go to our health care.
There would then be enough money to cover everyone’s care—and do it without any additional out-of-pocket costs—while covering some aspects of care Canadians can only dream about, including medications and even nursing home care.
Please note that single-payer Medicare for All doesn’t change our health care delivery system—which is rightly the envy of the world. It changes how we fund and pay for it.
So increased wait times for getting appointments, especially elective procedures—largely a function of how much money is in the system, and not the system itself—should not be a problem. (If some of the hundreds of billions of dollars saved with M4A is spent on educating more doctors and nurses, wait times for all should even improve compared to now.)
Despite what critics claim, the average American will see their take-home pay go up—and their health care costs go down. Economists have told us that the vast majority of Americans, perhaps as many as 95 percent of us, would come out ahead.
Can the country afford M4A?
Absolutely.
We already put enough money into health care to pay for it, but with all the waste, we just don’t spend it wisely.
What we cannot afford is the current system, with its waste of money—and lives—that should be an affront to the family values of every American.
As every other modern nation spends half of what we spend while providing robust insurance to their entire country, it offends my sense of pride in the United States to hear someone throw up their hands, abandon the American Dream, and claim that we are not able to do at least as well as they can.
And our proof point is Medicare. For more than 50 years, Medicare has rescued American seniors from poverty, extended their lives, and provided them with access to nearly every physician and hospital.
Medicare for All seeks to improve Medicare, make it truly affordable, and extend it to all.
In the end, the decision will be about what’s more important—maintaining our family’s health with a truly fair and affordable single-payer Medicare for All, or maintaining the current system.
I choose my family. I hope you do, too.
This is all very true, but some people just prefer to let others suffer and in this case to allow the virus to spread faster than it would have. The pandemic we are about to experience here would be far less fatal if everyone could be treated quickly, but that is not possible when so many still have no insurance. Thanks Trump.
"COMMENTARY: Canadians are happy with their single-payer system"
Um, no they're not.
Ran onto a fellow in Facebook that was based in Winnepeg. Musician. He had a car accident, was taken to his local health facility with a broken arm. They scheduled him for surgery to fix it. Then canceled the surgery. Scheduled and canceled the next day. repeated several times. On the 6th day, he got the news media involved and got his surgery done. He said that had he gone home, he would have lost his place in line for the surgery altogether. They said it was just a matter of scheduling. Would he have had the surgery the same day here? I think so. But the characteristic of socialized medicine is wait... wait... wait. Rationing by waiting. And no, Canadians are not universally happy about their universal healthcare.
