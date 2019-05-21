AN open letter to the residents of Fredericksburg:
The Fredericksburg City Council and the Fredericksburg School Board have spent considerable time since 2017 in more regular face-to-face conversations. We have agreed to bring both bodies together for joint meetings at least twice annually, and have formed a City/Schools Working Group that now meets monthly.
No one can remember a time in which our two independently elected bodies have been more engaged. This is good progress, but we concede that much more work is needed.
We spent significant time discussing capacity issues. The School Board has expressed the need for a new school, and City Council wants to ensure the financial impact on the city is guided by a school expansion strategy that will support the needs of our most precious assets, our children, long term.
Both governing bodies have agreed to work together in the immediate future to ensure that sufficient infrastructure is in place for a comprehensive learning environment for all.
We encourage citizens to get engaged and stay engaged!
With the diverse feedback we have received, it is clear that not all will be 100 percent satisfied with where we land. However, we believe that all voices should be heard on this most important topic.
On the coming fiscal year, we have both worked hard to listen to and hear competing interests and bluntly share perspectives on the needs of our school system and our community. We started with a wide gap of over $1 million, but through the efforts of both sides, we have landed in a place that has eliminated that gap.
In doing so, we have both guaranteed a much deserved cost-of-living increase of 5 percent for school employees and added personnel to keep class sizes manageable.
We were also able to collaborate on the immediate concerns at Hugh Mercer Elementary School, and have successfully managed to secure the resources needed to move Virginia Preschool Initiative student populations back to Walker–Grant Center next school year.
Rest assured that the City Council and the city School Board are dedicated to ensuring that the needs of our schools are met.
Long term, we must be focused on student learning, graduation rates, achievement scores, workforce development efforts that fill 21st century business needs, attraction/retention of quality teachers, and building a quality reputation that brings pride to every Fredericksburg resident.
Again, much more work is needed. But we want the community to know that our improved working relationship is paying dividends with our schools—our highest collective priority.
Sincerely,
Mary Katherine Greenlaw
Malvina Kay
City of Fredericksburg