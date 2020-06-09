I HAVE an interesting relationship with the notion of freedom.
As a girl growing up in the Tidewater area of Virginia during the cultural revolution that was the 1990s, “girl power” dictated that I was free to be anything I dreamed. Something as trivial as my gender shouldn’t prevent me from reaching for the stars.
As the daughter of Army veterans, I observed the reverence for the sacrifices of our military service members. Those sacrifices at times come at a great cost, but they afford all Americans the promise of freedom and the opportunity to thrive in this nation and be treated equally.
The military moved our family all around the world, further shaping my notion of freedom and providing perspective on American democratic ideals that don’t exist universally.
As a black woman, I’ve learned that this promise of freedom has been greatly oversold. For many, our country’s radical quest for liberty, justice, and freedom for all often seems too distant to reach and too dangerous to seek.
As black Americans, our presence is often questioned, our existence is threatened, and our freedom hangs by fragile thread.
Like many, I’ve watched with a heavy heart the scenes that dominate our television screens and social media feeds. George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery and countless others before them have died due to racial violence in tragedies that no family should bear—and no nation should condone.
In hard times, I’ve always retreated inward, hoping to expand my understanding of this complicated world we live in. It’s a world where I can both revel in the beauty and ingenuity of humanity and weep over its cruelty.
It is education that has provided me the ability to reconcile this painful contradiction, while giving me the freedom to understand that there’s a path forward rooted in knowledge.
Our nation’s community colleges have prevailed as the best representation of our great democracy. In our country’s most pivotal moments—including wars and recessions—it’s been our community colleges that have carried the mantle for uplifting communities.
Our classrooms are engines for innovation and catalysts for social change. Not restricted to the privileged, our comprehensive mission demands access for all—exactly as they are, including those who don’t yet see the path forward.
To those whose freedom, like mine, is often muddled in a series of inescapable caveats.
And to those willing to listen, to learn and to yield their own comfort to forge the path forward.
Our classrooms are our battleground. Education is our weapon—our students are foot soldiers in this revolution. Freedom is our goal.
While education cannot offer an immediate shield to injustice, it can chip away at hearts and minds. The author, Toni Morrison, once said, “The function of freedom is to free somebody else.”
At Germanna Community College, we are waiting for you. You will be heard. You will be seen. You will be safe. You will be valued.
Join me on the battleground. Free somebody.
Dr. Tiffany Ray is vice president for student services at Germanna Community College.
