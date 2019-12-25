THE University of Mary Washington recently hosted a climate change symposium, organized by a non-profit founded by Al Gore, which featured a student panel and audience participation.
Thematically, it espoused anthropogenic global warming/climate change and what can be done to adopt practical and theoretical steps to ameliorate the phenomenon that threatens life as we know it.
Recent storms and wildfires were advanced as undeniable examples of the catastrophes that await us unless we reduce our carbon footprint and, on a national basis, throw lots of money at it.
Respected economist Walter Williams often pauses during his lectures at George Mason University to comment on life, culture and pressing issues that require common sense applications to put them into proper perspective.
On climate alarmism, scientist Tony Heller uses data from the National Interagency Fire Center to point out that forest fires reached their peak in the 1930s and have declined by 80 percent since then. The alarmists hide these earlier records and publicize data from the 1980s that shows an increase in wildfires.
In addition, the Lower Manhattan tidal gauge that has been recording maritime data since Abraham Lincoln was president reveals that sea levels were rising during his administration—until now. Heller states that sea levels have been rising for approximately 20,000 years and eventually erased the Siberia–North America land bridge.
In 1936, there were 82 days of above 90-degree weather. Since then, there has been a downward trend in the number of 90-degree days. However, unethical climatologists have hidden the earlier data and start from 1955 to show a dramatic escalation in the number of 90-plus days to fit their ideological agenda and/or qualify for financial support.
According to Heller, agenda driven environmentalists such as Ottmar Edenhofer, lead author of the International Governmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) report, advised nearly a decade ago that “one has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is international environmental policy. Instead, climate change policy is about how we redistribute de facto the world’s wealth.”
A U.N. climate change chief was quoted as saying that the true aim of the 2014 Paris Climate Conference was “to change the capitalist economic development model that has reigned for at least 150 years, since the Industrial Revolution.”
Former U.S. Undersecretary of State for Global Affairs Tim Wirth, who also set protocol for the Kyoto conference, stated: “We’ve got to ride the global warming issue even if the theory of global warming is wrong, we will be doing the right thing in terms of economic policy [wealth redistribution] and environmental policy.”
Professor Williams points out that not all scientists are immoral and not all journalists are leftists, but he wonders at the collective silence when there is clear and unambiguous evidence to the contrary.
For example, if ocean levels have been rising for the last 20,000 years, why do scientists allow environmentalists to get away with the claim that it is a result of man-made global warming? He asks where are the mainstream media reporters who will highlight leftist statements, such as those by Edenhofer and others, who want to capitalize on their real or fabricated global warming sympathies as a means to defeat capitalism and usher in socialism and communism?
Williams prefers to think that the scientific community’s reluctance to disagree is fear-driven. Rather than a decision to reap the reputational and monetary benefits that accrue to those who go along with the cult-like environmental extremist agenda.
Now climate alarmists who are not satisfied with the degree of public interest are considering new and more urgent titles that climate change, such as “climate doom,” “climate collapse,” or “global meltdown” in an attempt to panic more Jack and Jills into their camp.
