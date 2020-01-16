NUMEROUS presidential candidates, state leaders, school boards, unions, parents, administrators, and teachers have spoken on the importance of continuing to seek ways to better understand what our educational system can do to close gaps in student achievement.
Closing the achievement gap is not only a state concern, but it is also our concern if we care about the stability and the economic prosperity of our country.
Here in Spotsylvania County, our stability and economic prosperity depend on an educated population that can compete in the world economy.
When we start thinking about our education system as one system, we begin to see how we can come up with real solutions that solve real problems.
Our education system must be able to provide varied educational opportunities for a whole new generation of students who will graduate to attend college, enter the military, obtain a vocational certificate or enter a work-based apprenticeship program.
No matter which path they choose, they should be poised to help advance our country’s stability and economic prosperity.
For us to work to close the achievement gap, we must first define the problem. But the problem may be defined differently depending on the lens that we are looking through.
For example, if a student does not want to do his or her schoolwork, some may say that the problem is that the student is lazy; but others may say the problem is the teacher, because he or she is not motivating the student to do the work.
So this issue could have different solutions. On one hand, some may resort to giving the child detention to jolt him or her into action, or requesting more professional development training about motivating students in the classroom.
The problem is that we do not know definitively which of these solutions will help us close the achievement gap, and one solution by itself may not be the answer. It may not be an “either/or,” but an “and/also.”
From this perspective, it will take a village of solutions to close this gap.
Everyone within and outside our U.S. educational system—from principals teachers, administrators, to parents, students, state and local leaders, and community stakeholders— can all have a part in helping to close the achievement gap.
Just as there is no one tenet to live by that will keep us healthy, there is no one magic solution to closing the achievement gap. If we take the village analogy seriously, it will require an “all-hands-on-deck” approach.
Researchers have identified a number of educational factors that impact student achievement. Some of these factors include increasing teachers’ morale, offering more tutors, hiring quality teachers, decreasing classroom size, providing more school funding, increasing accountability among the schools, and providing more professional development training for our teachers.
Any combination of these educational factors may contribute to an increase in student achievement. Any one of these factors by itself may not have a significant impact on student achievement.
As a newly elected member of the Spotsylvania County School Board, I am currently making plans for my first 90 days. The first item on my agenda is to visit as many schools, students, and parents as possible because I want to hear from the people who are closest to the problem that I am trying to help solve.
But it is just as important to hear from the community as it is to hear from those who educate our children. We need to ask the question that Heather Wolpert–Gawron asked in 2010: “What is the purpose of public education?”
The answers that Wolpert–Gawron received ranged from “preparing students for their future participation in our democratic process” to “granting equal opportunity and access to the same high-level learning” to “developing the skills to have options in life.”
Perhaps asking this question in your school district will help you identify what is most important in your area, and provide a foundation as you try to close the achievement gap in your own local school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.