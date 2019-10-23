WE ALL witnessed news coverage in August featuring the Amazon smoldering as the rainforests were cleared and set afire. I was filled with horror and sadness for the biota, the indigenous residents, and the inevitable effects on our whole planet.
I felt helpless. Why, now, is Amazonia raging with this intensity of environmental destruction?
As it turns out, one of the primary reasons for these environmental catastrophes is the worldwide demand for beef, which is resulting in the wholesale clearing and destruction of our forests. An estimated 25 percent to nearly 40 percent of the Earth’s land surface is being used to farm livestock.
Scientists now claim that mass consumption of meat has contributed to the loss of biodiversity that characterizes the Anthropocene extinction. Demand for beef drives deforestation and habitat destruction worldwide as species-rich habitats like the Amazon basin are being converted to agricultural land for meat production.
Farming plants stresses an environment drastically less than animal agriculture. Scientists report that wide adoption of plant-oriented diets could reduce food-system greenhouse gas emissions by more than half, according to a study in Nature in January 2019.
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) reports that agriculture is responsible for 18 percent of the total release of greenhouse gases worldwide—more than the entire transportation sector.
Recently, I found out that most of the beef and pork consumed in our region comes from farms in Virginia. It’s not my intention to put these mostly small farms out of business, but it’s important to recognize that raising hooved animals for the dinner table can be highly polluting.
I witnessed firsthand during my career as an environmental scientist the loss of riparian habitat and stream bank erosion along the upper Rappahannock River basin, especially when stream-friendly agricultural practices aren’t followed.
Studies in the Eastern United States have illustrated that waste released from pork farms has caused large-scale eutrophication (excessive nutrients that cause algal blooms) in bodies of water, including the Mississippi River and the Atlantic Ocean.
Implementation of manure and wastewater management planning is helping to assure a lower risk of problematic discharge into aquatic systems, but decreased demand is the ultimate solution.
All of the bad news about beef seems to be turning a corner with the public. Recently, a friend and I had lunch and ordered hamburgers made with plant protein. The Beyond Burger was incredibly similar to beef in texture and flavor.
An analysis conducted by Impossible Foods found that the Impossible Burger generates 89 percent less greenhouse gases and uses 87 percent less water to produce than a beef burger. We are starting to see various plant-based patties showing up in restaurants, grocery stores and even at McDonald’s!
About 10 years ago, I became more mindful of my eating habits. I reduced my consumption of red meat and discovered the joy of eating salads. I immediately began to feel better. The idea of eating a salad for dinner was incomprehensible to me until I considered the array of different ingredients I could be adding to my salads.
I grew up eating meat, especially hooved animals, at every family dinner. Salads were bland side dishes served at restaurants, usually pale iceberg lettuce with a sliver of anemic tomato and, if you were lucky, a ring of onion. Boring!
How about a salad providing a complete meal, including a spring mix of greens with plenty of raw vegetables, nuts, fruits, legumes and a flavorful dressing? There are infinite combinations.
Salads provide an alternative to meat that is still protein dense and delicious. Join me on Friday, Oct. 25, for an event at Downtown Greens Community Garden in the City of Fredericksburg from 6 to 8 p.m.
The “Conscious Consumption” program will feature a presentation about eating habits that benefit the planet and include a lovely plant-based meal. This event is an opportunity to talk with community members about recognizing our agency in shaping the future of this planet.
Harold “Hal” Wiggins, an author and naturalist, was an environmental scientist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Fredericksburg Field Office. He was instrumental in the Corps’ decision to remove the Embrey Dam on the Rappahannock River in 2004.
