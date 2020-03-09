WHAT has happened to our proud and beloved great state of Virginia?
This disconcerting and frightening sentiment has been openly asked by many shocked Virginians, as well as by astute political observers across our magnificently historic, prosperous and liberty-loving commonwealth.
Virginia’s General Assembly has been usurped by a blatantly unconstitutional power grab by Northern Virginia, a small but densely populated geographic area beholden to, and completely a part of, the national government’s District of Columbia, not the sovereign state of Virginia.
The burgeoning federal bureaucracy never stops expanding and swallowing up the geography, and hence the political power, of two independent states, which are protected against unitary rule according to the laws of the United States of America. The evolving tyrannical power of NOVA also denies Virginians their civil rights and influence in state and national elections.
This infringement upon the rights of the honorable Old Dominion and her prideful citizens is, without a doubt, in direct violation of the U.S. Constitution. This vast, illegal overreach of the central government supplants America’s treasured political system of federalism.
This unconstitutional occupation of territory in Virginia and Maryland, two of the American republic’s founding states, by the federal government outside of the physical boundaries of the District of Columbia without their consent, is not the outcome that the Founding Fathers in their splendid wisdom ever intended.
It was never supposed to be this way. NOVA has become somewhat of a bizarre political aberration that must be addressed.
The hostile urban/rural dichotomy is also a major problem and concern in many other American states, such as California, New York, Pennsylvania and Illinois. However, there is a vital difference between them and Virginia. We are burdened with having Washington, D.C. both on and within our borders.
The dense population of NOVA (Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William counties) is now comprised of nearly 70 percent of non-native Virginians, many of whom have little to no regard or respect for the essential traditions, history, values and customs of our great state.
The political injustice of the Washington metropolitan area swallowing up and wrongly encompassing another entity’s counties outside the District’s constitutional boundaries is an obvious abuse of power. This federal incursion significantly alters the guaranteed ability of Virginia and Maryland to maintain and safeguard their state’s integrity and sacred autonomy.
NOVA now has an almost unstoppable, unfair and unconstitutional advantage to enforce its will upon the rest of the hard-working citizens of the commonwealth who passionately adore glorious Virginia and her cherished and beautifully complex history.
Therefore, the political power of NOVA under federal control and influence is in direct violation of significant portions of Article I, Sections 8 & 9; Article IV, Section 4; Article VI; and the 10th, 12th, and 14th Amendments of the United States Constitution.
The esteemed citizens and government of the Commonwealth of Virginia should be paid a yearly tribute by the national government, be awarded extensive federal tax breaks in perpetuity, and also retain their current number of electors in the Electoral College for the never-ending loss of their valuable physical territory to the ever-expanding central government.
A keen and prudent scholar of the law could also easily argue that not counting the people of NOVA as a part of the District of Columbia also reduces the District’s electoral power and rights as provided for in the 23rd Amendment.
The ACLU and many District of Columbia politicians demand that Washington, D.C. residents receive the full rights and benefits of American citizenship, including statehood.
Therefore, NOVA should either secede or be annexed by the Washington bureaucracy, and join with D.C. to become the 51st state of the Republic of the United States.
