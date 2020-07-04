WHAT IS the most recognized symbol of government? The military.
Why? They wear uniforms.
The military protects citizens of a country and by default, their government.
Our hearts and chests swell with pride when we see U.S. troops marching around the Arch De Triumph after liberating Paris, or marching in the World War II victory parade in New York City with ticker tape flying.
Those are scenes of our soldiers as saints and protectors. We are proud of their accomplishments in keeping us safe. For they are our kinsmen, American boys and girls from our country.
Do we always see members of the military as saints? During the Civil War, Americans had to choose sides: North or South. The decisions were made depending on where you lived.
Americans fought each other in our nation’s bloodiest conflict. After the war, the northern Americans went home to victory parades and reunions with their loved ones. However, many Union soldiers never returned.
The southern Americans returned home to destruction and a land that would be forever changed. However, many Confederate soldiers never returned.
Whose grief was greater, the American mother in the North who lost her son, the American mother in the South who lost her son, or the American mother who lost her son on the beaches of Normandy?
They were all Americans. Decoration Day, now Memorial Day, started in 1868 in Arlington. Children placed flowers on the graves of the soldiers from both North and South—a symbol remembering the ultimate sacrifice made by those Americans.
Why were the soldiers there? Because their government told them to go to war. Volunteers or draftees, they all went because politicians told them to go. They suffered shot and shell, starvation, unimaginable wounds and indignities most cannot imagine. They were told they were doing it to protect their country and way of life.
Most had no understanding about the politics of the day. They fought for their country. They stood for bravery, loyalty, honor and duty.
Whether it was Gen. Robert E. Lee, Gen. Stonewall Jackson, Pvt. Thomas Garland Jefferson of the VMI Corps of Cadets, or Sgt. Frederick “Fritz” Niland [Pvt. Ryan] on Omaha Beach, they all fought for their country, not their politicians.
Now we blame them for the injustices those politicians created. We no longer look at their sacrifices. We only see the uniform of the country for which they fought.
Why do we blame soldiers? They were instruments of politicians elected by the people. They were our neighbors, sons, daughters, Americans all.
Soldiers say they fight for their buddies. Many gave their all.
But for reasons of the day, we want to destroy memories of the sacrifice they made for their countrymen. We want to tear down statues, rename streets, parks and cemeteries—their final resting place. We forget that sacrifice for one’s country is timeless.
That was then. What now?
I remember going to Vietnam in 1967. I couldn’t buy a drink in the airport bar. I was the pride of our country, on my way to safeguard our America heritage and protect our country from Communism.
How did I know? The politicians told me so.
Thirteen months I fought beside fellow Marines. We suffered as our brothers did 100 years ago in Virginia, and those on Belleau Wood, Iwo Jima and Chosin Reservoir.
I came home, but many whose names appear on the wall in Washington never returned.
When I arrived at Los Angeles International Airport in 1968, I did not come home to a grateful nation. I was shunned by my fellow Americans, whom I had risked my life to protect. We were called “baby killers” and “butchers.” A friend on recruiting duty had red paint dumped on his uniforms. Many of my fellow Marines could not handle it and turned to drugs and homelessness.
Before we start tearing down statues and renaming things, let us remember that these privates or generals were simply Americans doing their duty for their country because of decisions made by their governments.
If Virginia’s politicians had voted to stay in the Union, Lee and Jackson would have worn blue uniforms. Gen. Lee would have been the commanding general of the U.S. Army instead of the Confederacy. But it did not turn out that way.
These men fought to protect their country, just as we fought to protect our country.
While some statues may be offensive to some and some monuments erected for nefarious reasons, they represent men and women whose sacrifice, devotion to duty and honor should be a guide for the future leaders of this country.
We should learn from history. The men and women in our military are saints, not sinners. Let’s not desecrate their heritage.
Col. Woodson A. Sadler Jr., USMC (Ret.) is a VMI graduate and Vietnam veteran who served 28 years in the Marine Corps, including on the staffs of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Office of the Secretary of Defense.
Let us not glorify war.I too went to Vietnam and realize now that patriotism is just part of war propaganda that continues to maim the poorest among us while enriching the elite.America seeks peace through war because weapons are our greatest industry.And just like the military industrial complex of today the southern elite convinced poor southerners to fight the civil war for the sovereignty of states rights,(southern doubletalk for slavery).
Eisenhower warned Americans of the military industrial complex in his Iron cross speech.Very few listened.
