LIKE the entire country, Virginia faces the unprecedented health and economic challenge posed by COVID-19, which is why it is critical that Gov. Ralph Northam veto two union boss power grabs currently on his desk, each of which would undermine state and local efforts to mitigate the damage being wrought by the coronavirus.
Both proposals would increase the burden on taxpayers and otherwise hamstring the flexibility state and local officials need. With government revenues expected to fall due to the economic fallout of the pandemic, this is the last thing Virginia needs right now.
The first proposal (Senate Bill 939/House Bill 582) gives union officials the authorization to force one-size-fits-all monopoly representation on employees of local government, in the process overturning a law signed by Democratic Gov. Doug Wilder in 1993.
Such monopoly representation powers not only violate public sector workers’ rights by forcing individual workers to associate with a union whose representation they oppose, but they are also proven to drive up the price of services for taxpayers.
One study showed that passing government sector bargaining increases the average annual state tax burden by $3,000 for a family of four.
And an analysis by the National Institute for Labor Relations Research found the state and local tax burden in 17 states with the most heavily unionized public sectors was 26 percent higher than in the 17 states where government union bosses have the least monopoly union bargaining power.
Meanwhile, the Maryland Department of Fiscal Analysis found that government sector bargaining costs between $1.3 million and $1.4 million per year in process costs alone for just 12 “bargaining units” of state employees.
The legislation pending on Northam’s desk could result in hundreds—or even thousands—of such units.
Monopoly bargaining also means rigid union contracts at a time when elected officials especially need flexibility. Instead of allowing officials the ability to respond quickly to crises like COVID-19 as needed, monopoly bargaining would force local government to “bargain” over changes necessary to stem the virus’ spread.
For example, had government sector monopoly bargaining been in effect, union officials could have used it to block changes to promote teleworking, or used the need for change to hold lawmakers hostage for other unrelated demands.
Other states have already realized that government sector monopoly bargaining ties the hands of elected officials who are attempting to put citizens’ broad interests first.
In fact, even Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz recently issued an executive order suspending monopoly bargaining contract provisions for 50,000 state employees specifically to better address coronavirus.
Yet granting union officials monopoly bargaining powers isn’t the only union giveaway Northam should veto to better position Virginia to respond to this crisis.
The second bill (Senate Bill 152/House Bill 358) would repeal the state’s current ban on so-called union-only “project labor agreements.”
Authorizing such agreements would drive up the costs for taxpayers while grossly limiting the pool of workers and contractors who can work on public projects.
Over 97 percent of Virginia’s construction workers are not union members. With a union in their workplaces, they would be denied the opportunity to work on the very projects their taxes finance. They would be passed over for the small fraction of construction workers who are subjected to union boss control.
Besides discriminating against nonunion workers and contractors, studies show inefficient union work rules and union demands cause construction projects with PLAs to be 10 to 20 percent more expensive than those without them.
With the burdens the state and localities already are facing now, and will likely continue to face given the lasting economic harm the coronavirus is inflicting, now more than ever, government-funded construction projects must be awarded on the basis of merit and value for taxpayers, not political favoritism to a special interest.
Given the discrimination inherent in PLAs, the infringement of individual government employees’ rights under monopoly representation, and the high cost to taxpayers levied by both, these proposals should rightfully be rejected—even in normal times.
But now, as Virginia faces this unique and unparalleled situation, it is especially critical that government officials do not have one arm tied behind their back at a time when they can least afford it.
Northam can make the right choice for Virginia and its ability to respond to COVID-19 by vetoing both bills: the authorization of government union boss monopoly bargaining and legalization of so-called Project Labor Agreements.
