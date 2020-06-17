WHAT does a tennis star know about $10,000 Swiss watches?
What does a famous radio commentator know about software security?
What does a TV personality know about prostate problems?
In each case, the presenter in an advertisement is an “expert” in a specific field. Advertisers hope this expertise will be carried over by consumers to a totally unrelated subject.
Consumers are assumed to suspend disbelief if a “famous” person makes a statement, whether about a product or a public policy, even though their expertise in one area has zero relevance in a totally unrelated area.
We have been affected recently when “experts” in infectious disease comment on social and economic issues affecting millions of people and recommend specific social and economic behavior.
The fact is that diseases eventually kill close to 100 percent of Americans. Before COVID-19, there were hundreds of thousands of Americans who died from the flu.
Singling out the coronavirus has cost the economy over 38 million jobs and untold billions of dollars in forfeited economic growth. Yet the infectious disease experts are solely concerned with the specific impact of the new virus; they really have no expertise, or even common sense, regarding the everyday lives of Americans.
In the academic world, there is a saying, “As you get older, you know more and more about less and less.” Experts become knowledgeable by studying a specific subject in ever greater detail, and the more years’ experience they have, the greater is their insight into an ever-narrowing subset.
This technical knowledge, or expertise if you will, is hard for outsiders to challenge. Someone who has spent 25 years studying a specific disease obviously knows more about it than anyone else. Questioning that knowledge, and the concomitant behavioral suggestions of the expert, appears to be stupid, if not treasonous.
But expertise in one area is no assurance that the individual should be listened to in other areas of life. What does a tennis star really know about mechanical watches? What does a radio commentator really understand about software threats, other than what he might hear on the 6 p.m. news?
Would you really trust the health of your prostate to a TV personality? To determine whether a growth is normal or a dangerous cancer, wouldn’t you prefer to get recommendations from a trained urologist instead?
There are two culprits spreading the word of so-called experts in areas that are not related to their real-world work and experience.
The first culprit is the media, which wants to present an aura of certainty. A well-phrased quote from an “expert”—even in an unrelated area—will get headlines and perhaps convince viewers/readers that the media can be trusted.
The second culprit is us, those same viewers and readers who want instant answers—even certainty—to difficult questions. When NBC or CBS has an infectious disease expert make a recommendation regarding economic output, we take his or her suggestion as gospel.
After all, if he or she is expert in infectious disease, then their recommendations regarding lockdowns must be well thought out.
The fact is that every action we take as producers or consumers has a degree of risk. An infectious disease expert should not propound on whether or not to destroy 38 million jobs any more than you or I.
Yes, there are risks in opening up the economy too soon. But there are perhaps even greater risks in shutting down a $20 trillion economy.
Choices must be made and risks evaluated. Those choices cannot and should not be made by someone who has spent the last 40 years peering into a microscope. They are political decisions, and must be made by political leaders attuned to voters and workers.
Alfred M. King lives in Spotsylvania.
