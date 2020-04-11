THE coronavirus, invisible and lethal, has spread to almost every corner of our world. It strikes in seemingly random ways. It leaves us anxious and troubled. Indeed in some ways, today may feel more like a funeral than an Easter Sunday.
Yet in the Christian tradition, funerals are Easter occasions, because in the midst of death there is the promise of new life. That tension between death and life is reflected in what Jesus tells his inner circle of followers—his disciples—in the days and hours before his crucifixion.
One of the passages often read is the story of Jesus seeking to comfort his disciples during the Last Supper, the night before his crucifixion. “Do not let your hearts be troubled,” Jesus tells them. “I am going to prepare a place for you ... Wherever you go, I will be with you.”
But the disciples aren’t comforted, as perhaps many of us are not either during these volatile days. They are worried. They are confused. They are surprised and overwhelmed.
Not even Jesus’ words that “I will come back and take you to be with me” could console the disciples. “You know the way to the place I am going,” Jesus tells them. Yet Thomas the disciple responds, “Lord, we do not know where you are going. How can we know the way?”
Thomas’ question plays to our most basic fears and insecurities, as the coronavirus pandemic claims tens of thousands of victims all over the world. What is the path ahead? How will it impact my family, my friends, my community, my world? What will the post-coronavirus world be like?
And yet Easter, when Christians celebrate a Savior resurrected from the dead, offers hope and joy to all of us, including those who are burdened with questions like Thomas’ and those who have what you might call a natural faith. Christians celebrate that Jesus fulfilled his promise, that he showed a way through death to new life.
What unites us in living into that fulfilled promise is as simple as it is powerful, and is all too often invisible to us. It is the power of love that binds us together. Even though we are physically isolated today by necessity, we are not alone.
These are truths that resonate with us, whether or not we are members of faith communities, because—deep down—we know the answer to the disciple Thomas’ question. We know the way. It is through love, the most powerful force in the world.
Amid the sorrows and losses of this pandemic, we see love all around us. We see it in the first responders and health care providers who tend to the sick on the front lines.
We see it in the neighbors who find new ways to build bonds during this crisis, even when we’re practicing social distancing.
We see it in the call of the secretary general of the United Nations for an end to wars during this time of global crisis.
We see it in the emerging global ethos that “we are all in this together.”
We see it in the “ordinary people” who continue to do “ordinary things” despite the risks: checking out our groceries, protecting our community, offering shelter to those in need.
It is through love that we know the way.
So on this Easter Sunday, there is indeed a hope spurred by love. When facing an “invisible enemy” whose path is unpredictable, we realize the limits of our ability to end this pandemic as quickly as we would like. But we also are reminded that there is a greater force than this virus that binds us together through love.
The disciples struggled to understand that greater force. They were in a way blinded by their short-term worries and stresses.
But Easter reminds us that there is something powerful in the midst of the crises of our earthly lives. Jesus doesn’t just prepare a place for us beyond this world. He comes to be with us here and now to show the power of love.
The signs of it are all around. Amid the headlines of death, we see stories of love rising again and again in the lives of people. Death does not have the final word.
And when this crisis is over, as it will be, we will have the opportunity to re-set our lives, with a greater sense of our mortality, but also with a greater appreciation of the love that binds us.
We will be more aware of the people who need our helping hand, not just in times of crisis. Our reflections and resolutions—if we act on them—could change this world for the good.
