AS EDUCATORS in Virginia’s public schools,
we were disheartened to read Chris Braunlich’s Feb. 16 op-ed [“A bad lesson about collective bargaining in schools”], which suggested that giving teachers a voice on the job through collective bargaining would somehow harm students of color.
Virginia is one of only three states to ban all its public sector workers from the freedom to collectively bargain, and it’s no coincidence that the other two (North Carolina and South Carolina) are also in the Deep South.
Our state’s anti-worker policies are largely a vestige of Jim Crow—from provisions in the minimum wage law that exempted positions predominantly held by people of color to laws restricting workers’ freedom to form a union with any meaningful power.
Legislation sponsored by Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D–Woodbridge, herself a Latina immigrant whose children attend public school, would have changed that. Her bill would give our public sector workers, including teachers and firefighters, the freedom to collectively bargain for fair wages and safe workplace conditions.
And while Braunlich made sure to include an anecdote about the Chicago teachers’ strike for good measure, Delegate Guzman’s bill would not have changed the state’s current prohibition on striking.
Contrary to Braunlich’s argument, new research published in the Review of Economics and Statistics finds that unions help school boards invest funds in a manner that leads to greater student achievement. Research also shows that school districts with collective bargaining attract and retain more accomplished teachers, which allows unionized districts to dismiss less accomplished teachers at a greater rate than non-union districts.
It’s no secret that Virginia is struggling with a teacher shortage. But can anyone really be surprised?
A new report from the Economic Policy Institute (EPI) found that Virginia’s public service workers earn less and have less generous benefits than our counterparts in other states. Virginia’s teachers also have the largest pay gap in the nation; that is, the average teacher salary in Virginia is much less than that of the average college graduate in Virginia.
As the EPI report noted, “Workers’ inability to negotiate keeps wages, salaries, and benefits low, affecting the state’s ability to attract and retain teachers and other public-sector workers.” Collective bargaining would help change that.
Furthermore, we can both personally attest that teachers’ working conditions are students’ learning conditions. When teachers are given a voice on the job, we will advocate for terms that benefit our students: things like smaller class sizes, sufficient teacher planning time, and a fair discipline policy that does not discriminate against students of color.
As teachers, everything we do is for our students. We sacrifice time with our own children so that our students can succeed. We dig into our own wallets to buy supplies so that our students can succeed. And in the case of mass shootings, we are even willing to give our lives so that our students can survive.
To suggest that giving teachers a voice is somehow harmful to their students, especially students of color, is the condescending gas-lighting at the heart of Jim Crow.
Del. Jeion Ward, D–Hampton, herself a veteran teacher, delivered a powerful speech on the floor of the House of Delegates in support of public sector collective bargaining. She said, “I assure you that if black teachers are given a chance or a voice, we will always fight for black students. We have been fighting for black students for as long as there have been black teachers, and even before, when it was against the law to educate black children. And it is no coincidence that some of our greatest civil rights leaders were also educators.”
We are both proud to fight for our students every single day, but without collective bargaining, our voices often go unheard. It was this desire to be heard, to have fair representation, that is at the heart of the creation of the United States of America. So how can anyone deny another this fundamental right to have a say in one’s destiny?
The freedom to collectively bargain would give us a meaningful seat at the table to have the opportunity to fight for ourselves and all our students, including and especially the most disadvantaged.
