SINCE 1947, the Commonwealth of Virginia has had a right-to-work law, which ensures that workers’ financial support of unions is strictly voluntary.
But now, many Democratic lawmakers in Richmond appear ready to repeal the law that protects workers from forced union dues.
Indeed, Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D–Fairfax, introduced SB 426 to repeal right-to-work by allowing forced union fees.
Saslaw’s bill is cynically misnamed the “fair share” bill to distract from the truth: Any law that authorizes mandatory union dues or fees is anything but fair to workers who will lose their job for refusing to financially support a labor union they oppose.
SB 426 is designed to emasculate Virginia’s popular right-to-work law, no matter what they call it.
The word games started when then-Senate Minority Leader Saslaw said in the run-up to the election that if Democrats win the control of the legislature, they wouldn’t repeal right-to-work: “It’s not going to disappear,” he said. However, once safely in the majority, Saslaw turned his back on workers and introduced a right-to-work repeal in the form of SB 426.
No matter how Saslaw and others may spin it, if SB 426 passes, workers would find themselves with the same unfair choice as those in the 23 states currently without right-to-work: Pay money to the union or else be fired.
Why the deception?
Simple.
Right-to-work is popular with voters. Additionally, elected officials know it is key to bringing investment and new jobs to Virginia.
During the campaign last year, several Democrat candidates—especially in the closely-divided Senate—expressed a reluctance to overturn right-to-work. Some downplayed it as a priority, or hedged when asked about a possible repeal, while others told the state Chamber of Commerce they supported right-to-work.
That reluctance to give into union boss demands to impose forced union payments is well-founded.
Right-to-work is widely popular nationwide. According to a national Gallup poll, nearly eight out of 10 Americans agree that no worker should be forced to pay union dues as a condition of employment.
That poll, the most recent to break down support by party affiliation, found overwhelming support for right-to-work among Democrats (65 percent to 30 percent), Republicans (74 percent to 17 percent) and Independents (77 percent to 17 percent).
Further, Virginia’s right-to-work law is a key to the state’s economic health, creating good new jobs and attracting business investment, as noted in a recent Washington Post article citing the law as a key reason why “economic growth has been heavily concentrated in Northern Virginia, rather than Maryland or the District [of Columbia.”
The report also notes right-to-work’s role in drawing Amazon HQ2 to the Virginia side of the Potomac instead of in Maryland or the District of Columbia, both of which lack such laws.
Surveys find that nearly 80 percent of businesses prefer right-to-work states when considering where to locate new jobs, with 21 percent not even considering states that allow mandatory union payments.
So enactment of SB 426 will result in Virginia losing its economic advantage over Maryland and D.C., while giving its right-to-work neighbors, such as West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and North Carolina, a way to attract jobs that otherwise could end up in Virginia.
Of course, the best reason for keeping Virginia’s right-to-work law is that every worker should get to decide for themselves whether or not to join and financially support a union, the same way Virginians voluntarily choose to join or not join other private organizations.
Saslaw’s SB 426 isn’t at all fair to Virginia’s workers. It would force them to pay union bosses just to get or keep a job. Those senators in Richmond who previously rejected calls to repeal right-to-work before facing the voters cannot now hide behind deceptive language that purports not to repeal it, but guts it by authorizing mandatory union fees.
Under Saslaw’s bill, Virginia workers would be forced to pay a union boss just to get or keep a job. That’s just plain wrong.
Mark Mix is president of the Virginia-based National Right to Work Committee, a 2.8 million member organization dedicated to the principle that all Americans must have the right to join a union, but none should ever be forced to do so in order to get or keep a job.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.