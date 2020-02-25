The Virginia Forest Products Association represents mainly small independent businesses in the forest products industry throughout rural Virginia—from sawmills, to loggers, to truck drivers, to equipment dealers.
Our industry accounts for approximately 108,000 jobs with an industry impact of $21 billion to the commonwealth, representing the third largest contributor to the state’s economy.
We are primarily located in rural Virginia, where the cost of living is lower. But we supply jobs and revenue all across the state, something I am not sure people in urban Virginia really understand.
Our industry is very capital and labor intensive. We all know that the key to our success is our employees, both skilled and unskilled. We must pay our employees a good fair wage and benefits to retain them. They are our main asset driving our success.
We also know that we cannot pay an employee minimum wage and retain their services. Why is that? The minimum wage is just that—a minimum to pay someone. It was never intended by the government to be a livable wage.
The real gauge of a livable wage is an employees’ skill, work ethic, attitude, and what an employer’s revenues and expenses will bear.
A livable wage differs by locality. The cost of living is much higher in Fairfax County than it is in Pulaski County. Rural areas do not have Amazon, the federal government, or the military to employ their citizens. They depend more on independent businesses.
An overall wage in Fairfax does not correlate with an overall wage in Pulaski, where the cost of living is lower. That’s not comparing apples to apples. The minimum wage is not a one-size-fits-all issue and has nothing to do with the livable wage.
Benefits are also an important part of the compensation equation. Our firm and most others in the industry give good benefits to our employees. Our benefits add approximately 20 percent to their livable wage.
These benefits are certainly an important issue, especially in today’s world with the high cost of health care, profit sharing, sick and personal leave, etc. If the minimum wage is raised to a livable wage, many employers will have to respond with a cut in benefits just to stay in business.
The Virginia Employment Commission estimates that only 56,000 people in Virginia are paid minimum wage. These entry-level minimum wage jobs will help these employees gain a strong work ethic and become more valuable down the road, when they will be able to get a job with a higher livable wage.
Apparently, the politicians sponsoring minimum wage legislation, both of whom are from urban Virginia, want to use it to artificially inflate the value of these entry-level jobs. In other words, the government wants to tell businesses how much to pay employees regardless of their skills, work ethic or local cost of living.
That disregard for the local economic reality, workers’ skills and business conditions is called socialism and that is not good for the independent businesses that fuel the commonwealth.
It would force many businesses to shut down, cut jobs, or hire part-time workers without benefits. It would also make our independent businesses less competitive in a global economy.
Gov. Ralph Northam touts Virginia as the No. 1 state in the country to do business, but he is leaving out one part of the equation—rural independent businesses.
We hope he and other politicians would consider all of Virginia when making any laws changing the minimum wage.
Kennon Morris is vice president of the Northern Neck Lumber Company in Warsaw, Virginia and president of the Virginia Forest Products Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.