WITH help from an ample forced union dues-funded campaign flowing into Virginia from the nationwide union political machine, Big Labor-backed politicians are poised, it seems, to take control of both chambers of the state General Assembly in Richmond after the upcoming legislative elections on Tuesday.
As Nov. 5 approaches, two things ought to be obvious to the millions of ordinary Virginians who support our cherished Right to Work law, which prohibits union officials from wielding their federal government-granted monopoly privileges to get employees fired for refusing to pay union dues or fees:
1) Vast numbers of union-label Democrat state politicians are ready, after the elections are over, to repay their Big Labor allies by bringing up legislation empowering union bosses to force Virginia workers who choose not to join a union to fork over fees as a condition of employment.
2) High-ranking Democrat politicians, including Gov. Ralph Northam and current state Senate Minority Leader Richard Saslaw, D–Fairfax, are desperate to stop a forced-fees scheme in Virginia from being exposed for what it is: repeal of the Right to Work statute that has long enjoyed bipartisan support in Richmond and has been on the books since 1947.
A rapidly growing number of Democrat legislative incumbents, challengers, and contestants for open seats in Virginia are acquiescing to evident Big Labor demands that they openly support revocation of right-to-work protections for employees as a quid pro quo for its campaign support.
Forty-eight Democrat House of Delegates incumbents and other candidates responded to a just-published candidate survey by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce that includes a question regarding the Right to Work law.
Among the 48, 45 (or nearly 94 percent), came out in opposition to the longstanding state policy that makes union membership and financial support a voluntary, personal choice. All 45 favored the destruction of right to work.
Nineteen Democrats running for election or reelection to state Senate seats responded to the COC’s right-to-work question. Among the 19, 16 (or 84 percent), acknowledged their support for forced union fees.
Given the fact that support for making workers pay money to a union as a job condition was practically nonexistent among Virginia state officeholders just a few short years ago, one can understand why rabidly pro-union monopoly politicians like Del. Paul Krizek, D–Ft. Hunt, are ecstatic about the growing support in Richmond for their anti-individual freedom stance.
Krizek predicts that, if partisan control of the General Assembly switches over from Republican to Democrat after the November elections, the prospects for passage of legislation destroying the state’s Right to Work law will rise sharply in early 2020.
And to compound the threat, in September Virginia citizens learned for the first time that, two months earlier, Democrat Governor Ralph Northam met with state AFL–CIO chief Dorise Crouse–Mays in his corner office at the state capitol. They discussed a “potential rollback of right-to-work,” as well as other Big Labor objectives.
Both Northam and Crouse-Mays are now keeping their lips tight regarding the substance of their discussion about whether and how to reinstitute forced unionism in Virginia.
One thing is very clear, no matter what they call it. If Big Labor politicians in his party sweep the elections, and the governor ultimately announces he will go along with a measure effectively authorizing forced union fees as a job condition, Virginia’s Right to Work law will be repealed.
That’s why the National Right to Work Committee, which is based in Springfield, and our members throughout Virginia will do everything we can to expose forced-union fee schemes for what they are and block them.
