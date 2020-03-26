WE ARE all deluged with advisories, announcements, assessments and an assortment of reports, studies, updates and various prognostications about—yes, the coronavirus!
From my automobile dealer to my urologist, everyone is concerned about me, but all are doing their best to make sure I don’t see them—except under very stringent circumstances.
Social distancing means avoiding almost all human contact. As the rebel without a cause mused, “Well, then, what?” What are we supposed to do?
When we distance ourselves from others, it is a perfect time for self-analysis, a time to focus internally. There will be a “time after” the pandemic when we can focus outward again.
While we must take all reasonable steps to ameliorate the peril facing all of us, we might also use this unprecedented break in life’s many continuities to assess ourselves, our goals, actions and outlooks as we go through these “worst of times.”
So I encourage all of you to engage in rich speculation about who you might be or become after the pandemic is over—especially for those school-agers whose institutions are closed nationwide. And consider what big changes in society will come from all of this.
A great way to start is to document the pandemic as it affects you in your own town, circumstances, family and social groups. Throughout history we have had plagues, pestilence and pandemics. Their chroniclers all gave posterity valuable insights.
For example, the great poet Giovanni Boccaccio (1313-75) described some measures taken in his city of Florence, Italy in 1348 during an outbreak of the bubonic plague. They sound so familiar: periodic cleansing of public places; refusal of entry to suspected carriers of disease; and avoiding touching sick persons or contaminated things. Quackery and rumor were themselves pandemic at the time, and authorities were criticized for not doing enough.
During the Great Plague of London in 1665, Samuel Pepys, the greatest diarist in the English language, declared it was hard to know the true numbers of fatalities: 6,000 might really be 10,000, he wrote. .
Your own chronicle is important in several ways. It will be a valuable source of information, stories, and learning for posterity. Just as important, it will be self-analytical, because all of it will be a subjective rendering of your very personal reaction to events and situations.
If you use other mediums to record your thoughts, such as photographs and audio/video, they, too, will involve choices you make in preserving your impressions, thus revealing yourself in the process.
Because as you confront the pandemic, you will confront yourself.
Later consideration of this material will be much more objective. “What was I thinking?” you may ask in the future. “What kind of person did I show myself to be?”
“Did I do the best I could with the resources I had to be a positive factor for myself, my family and friends, and the greater society?”
Today’s tomorrows will come. But habits and patterns formed in crisis can persist in our future lives—a fact well-noted by Boccaccio. Similarly, when eyewitness historian Thucydides discussed the plague in ancient Athens, he felt that its greatest effect was dejection of mind and despair, a feeling which could permeate the future.
Our future will be a time of great technological and social change. At first it will not be so noticeable, because agents of future change are already at work in our lives. Gradually and then suddenly, they will become a tidal wave that will affect most individuals and institutions.
The most salient of these changes include tremendously expanded uses of artificial intelligence and robotics, distance learning and telecommuting replacing brick-and-mortar institutions, new ideas about personal space and distancing in ordinary interactions.
I encourage all readers to engage in rich speculation about what will be, what you can become, and how your social life will be affected by the pandemic.
As you ponder these perplexities, keep a journal or diary to record your random thoughts, as well as for more exact recollections during this unprecedented time of pandemic.
Think. Learn. Grow. Prevail.
Silvio Laccetti is a columnist and a retired professor of history at Stevens Tech in Hoboken, N.J. This commentary was distributed by the Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
